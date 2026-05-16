Xabi Alonso Set for Shock Chelsea Appointment After Breakthrough Talks

Ahead of a crunch match with Tottenham, Xabi Alonso is on the verge of being named Chelsea’s new manager in a move that could reshape the club’s fortunes after a dismal season.

Xabi Alonso is poised to become Chelsea's new manager just four months after his abrupt departure from Real Madrid, according to a wave of reports published on Saturday.

The 44-year-old tactician has reportedly reached an agreement in principle with the Premier League club, with the potential for his appointment to be finalized ahead of Chelsea's crucial league clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday. Chelsea had initially signaled they would wait until the end of the season to appoint a permanent successor to Liam Rosenior, who was dismissed last month, but Alonso's arrival would represent a significant coup.

The former midfield maestro, who enjoyed a celebrated playing career at Liverpool, would take the reins at Stamford Bridge amid a dramatic transitional period for the club, who suffered a humiliating 1-0 loss to Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday. Under Alonso’s command, Bayer Leverkusen achieved an historic feat in the 2023/2024 season, securing their first-ever Bundesliga title with a flawless, unbeaten campaign.

The Spaniard’s brief and tumultuous tenure at Real Madrid, however, ended abruptly after just seven months, with former teammate Alvaro Arbeloa replacing him at the Santiago Bernabeu. Chelsea’s revolving door of managers continues, with Alonso set to become the fifth permanent boss since the club was acquired by ownership group BlueCo in 2022. Graham Potter, Mauricio Pochettino, Enzo Maresca, and Liam Rosenior have all briefly occupied the position, but none could arrest the club’s steep decline.

With only two matches left in the Premier League season, Chelsea sit ninth in the table and face an uphill battle to secure European qualification for next season. Alonso, known for his strategic acumen and progressive coaching philosophy, will inherit a squad in desperate need of revitalization as Chelsea look to bounce back from a deeply disappointing campaign





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Xabi Alonso Chelsea FC Premier League Liam Rosenior Bayer Leverkusen FA Cup

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