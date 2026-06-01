WWII Shell Explodes in Indonesia's Papua, Killing Five and Injuring Nearly 20

An old bomb or mortar from World War II exploded under a stilt house in an Indonesian fishing village in Papua, causing five deaths and injuring almost 20 people. The blast, which generated a loud boom and thick smoke, has left three missing as authorities investigate the incident and work to identify victims.

A suspected World War II-era shell exploded beneath a stilt house in a fishing village in Indonesia 's eastern Papua region on Sunday afternoon, resulting in five fatalities and nearly 20 injuries, according to police reports.

The powerful blast produced a thunderous boom, a massive fireball, and a thick column of smoke that startled local residents. Footage of the incident was broadcast on Kompas TV, capturing the immediate aftermath and the smoke plume rising over the village. Papua police spokesman Cahyo Sukarnito confirmed to AFP that the explosion likely originated from an old bomb or mortar left over from the Second World War, a tragic reminder of the region's wartime history.

The incident has left three people missing, and authorities are still working to identify several body parts recovered from the scene.

"We will provide further updates once the search for victims and the investigation have been completed," stated Cahyo, highlighting the ongoing efforts to account for all affected individuals. This disaster underscores the persistent danger posed by unexploded ordnance from decades past, particularly in remote areas where remnants of conflict remain buried or forgotten. The explosion occurred in a restive part of Papua, adding a layer of complexity to rescue and investigative operations amidst an environment that has seen sporadic tensions.

The local community is mourning the loss of life and grappling with the sudden devastation that shattered an ordinary Sunday afternoon. As recovery efforts continue, the focus remains on supporting the wounded and locating those still unaccounted for, while forensic teams work to confirm the exact nature of the explosive device.





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Indonesia Papua World War II Explosion Unexploded Ordnance

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