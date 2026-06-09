WSTS Revises Global Semiconductor Growth Forecast to 89.9% as AI Demand Surges

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) has sharply raised its 2024 global semiconductor sales growth estimate to 89.9% year-over-year, lifting the total market size to US$1.5 trillion. This revision, driven by extraordinary memory segment demand-projected to increase 250%-underscores the transformative impact of AI infrastructure spending, particularly from US cloud providers. CIMB Securities attributes the momentum to a new upcycle in the sector and upgrades Malaysia's technology space to Overweight, highlighting local OSAT and ATE companies as prime beneficiaries. The firm outlines strong multi-year earnings growth prospects, with core net earnings CAGR of 30% for the sector through 2028, led by ATE at 60% CAGR.

The World Semiconductor Trade Statistics ( WSTS ) has revised upward its global semiconductor sales growth forecast for this year to 89.9 percent year-over-year, pushing the total market value to reach US$1.5 trillion.

According to an analyst from CIMB Securities, Mohd Shanaz Noor Azam, this sudden upward revision from the earlier projection of 26.3 percent reflects extraordinary demand in the memory segment, which is expected to surge by 250 percent year-over-year to hit US$800 billion. The global semiconductor market is now anticipated to reach US$1.5 trillion, supported by the continued deployment of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, advancements in computing infrastructure, and increased semiconductor content in end markets.

Demand for AI-related infrastructure remains robust, driven by substantial capital expenditures (capex), particularly from US cloud service providers (CSPs) with capex growth estimated to jump 71 percent this year. Following these developments, CIMB Securities has upgraded Malaysia's technology sector to an Overweight view, stating the sector has entered a new upcycle with potential for multiple re-rating.

This Overweight recommendation is driven by three key catalysts: earnings clarity driven by the AI supercycle, favorable government policies for the electrical and electronics (E&E) sector, and a broad-based recovery in semiconductor demand. Local outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) and automatic test equipment (ATE) players such as Malaysian Pacific Industries Bhd. (MPI), ViTrox Corporation Bhd. , Inari Amertron Bhd.

, and Unisem (M) Bhd. are poised to benefit significantly from strong demand for AI data centers. The firm maintains MPI (Recommendation: Buy, Target Price: RM57.00) and ViTrox (Recommendation: Buy, Target Price: RM6.80) as top sector picks, while upgrading Inari to a Buy rating with a target price of RM2.65.

Looking at the longer-term outlook, Malaysia's technology sector is projected to achieve a core net earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30 percent over the three-year period from 2025 to 2028. The ATE sub-sector is expected to lead growth with a projected core net earnings CAGR of 60 percent, followed by the electronics manufacturing services (EMS) sub-sector at 40 percent and the OSAT sub-sector at 20 percent





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Semiconductor AI WSTS CIMB Securities Malaysia Technology Sector OSAT ATE Memory Demand AI Infrastructure Cloud Capex MPI Vitrox Inari Unisem Market Forecast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

South Korea’s Lee says business success should be sharedPresident Lee Jae Myung says the government will devise a plan to effectively use the surplus tax revenues generated from the country's semiconductor sector.

Read more »

How one dinner in Petaling Jaya showed me my ignorance and bias about SabahCOMMENTARY, June 8 — You often hear people talk about being transported — to a time or even a place — by something they ate. Remember that iconic scene in Ratatouille where...

Read more »

Asian stocks make tentative bounce, bonds remain under pressureOil prices ease from recent highs after Israel and Iran agree to pause attacks, while dip-buying lifts semiconductor stocks.

Read more »

Malaysia eyes nearly US$200bil in electronics exports in 2026The forecast will likely be achieved despite higher cost pressures on semiconductor manufacturing due to the war in Iran, which has driven up the price of helium.

Read more »