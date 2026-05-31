Worshippers from all walks of life gathered at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya to mark Wesak Day with reflection, gratitude and renewed spiritual purpose. The temple's serene and peaceful atmosphere provided a perfect setting for devotees to connect with their spiritual selves and seek guidance and wisdom.

Worshippers mark Wesak Day with reflection, gratitude and renewed spiritual purpose at the Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya . The temple attracts early visitors, including customer service executive Shobanaa Kumarasamy, 32, who has made it a tradition to visit multiple Buddhist temples every Wesak.

Her curiosity about the significance of Wesak Day and its close connection between Hinduism and Buddhism led her to begin visiting Buddhist temples, before eventually introducing the practice to her family. She plans to continue her temple-hopping tradition even after marriage, saying, 'I will teach my future children and ask them keep this tradition'. Fresh graduate Kor Mey Mey, 25, said this year's Wesak was special as this was her first time visiting this temple.

She described the experience as a personal journey of rediscovering her roots after years of focusing on her studies and work. For 38-year-old accountant Lim, the celebration was less about personal reflection and more about passing on traditions to the next generation. This year marked the first time he and his wife brought their seven-year-old son and one-year-old daughter to celebrate Wesak together as a family.

Despite the crowd and limited parking near the temple, Lim felt it was important for his children to experience the occasion firsthand. As the day progressed, the temple grounds became increasingly crowded with devotees from all walks of life.

However, the atmosphere remained peaceful and serene, with worshippers quietly lit incense, offered flowers and gathered in prayer. The sense of community and togetherness was palpable, as families and friends came together to celebrate this special occasion. The Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya is a popular destination for those looking to mark Wesak Day with reflection, gratitude and renewed spiritual purpose.

The temple's serene and peaceful atmosphere provides a perfect setting for devotees to connect with their spiritual selves and seek guidance and wisdom. As the day drew to a close, the temple grounds were filled with the sound of chanting and the smell of incense, creating a truly unforgettable experience for all who attended. The Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya is a testament to the power of community and the importance of preserving cultural heritage.

The temple's commitment to providing a peaceful and serene environment for worshippers to connect with their spiritual selves is truly admirable. As the sun set on Wesak Day, the temple grounds were bathed in a warm golden light, symbolizing the hope and renewal that this special occasion brings. The Thai Buddhist Chetawan Temple in Petaling Jaya is a shining example of the importance of preserving cultural heritage and the power of community.

The temple's commitment to providing a peaceful and serene environment for worshippers to connect with their spiritual selves is truly admirable. The sense of community and togetherness that pervades the temple grounds on Wesak Day is a truly special experience. As the day drew to a close, the temple grounds were filled with the sound of chanting and the smell of incense, creating a truly unforgettable experience for all who attended





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