World Health Organization Declares Global Health Emergency as DRC Ebola Outbreak Grows with Culprit Strain

The World Health Organization declared a public health emergency of international concern in response to the rapid spread of an Ebola strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo. A highly contagious hemorrhagic fever emerged in Goma after a positive case was confirmed by laboratory tests in Bunia.

KINSHASA: The World Health Organization declared an international health emergency on Sunday over an outbreak of an Ebola strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) that has killed more than 80 and for which there is no vaccine.

Intense fears of further spread arose when a laboratory confirmed a case of the deadly virus in the major eastern DRC city of Goma, which is controlled by the Rwanda-backed M23 militia. As of Saturday, a total of 88 deaths and 336 suspected cases of the highly contagious haemorrhagic fever have been reported by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa). The source of this outbreak is the Bundibugyo strain, first identified in 2007.

The strain has also killed a Congolese national in neighbouring Uganda. In response, Uganda has announced the postponement of the Martyrs' Day pilgrimage, an annual Christian festival that normally draws thousands of worshippers from across the border in eastern Congo. Vaccines are only available for the Zaire strain, which has a higher fatality rate. Ituri province in northeastern DRC was declared the location of the outbreak by CDC Africa.

It is the 17th Ebola outbreak to reach the DRC. The WHO declared the epidemic a public health emergency of international concern because reported cases are rising and the scale of the outbreak remains unclear. The spread of the outbreak is already extremely concerning because it is occurring rapidly. The risk of spread is high, and the outbreak is largely concentrated in difficult-to-access areas, making it challenging to test samples and gain a more accurate understanding of the situation.

The previous outbreak in the region was last August, with at least 34 people dying before it was declared eradicated in December. Between 2018 and 2020, over 2,300 people died from Ebola in the DRC. The worry is that the mortality rate may be much higher than expected, with a higher positivity rate of initial samples and the confirmation of cases in two countries pointing towards a potentially much larger outbreak than currently being detected.

WHO predicts the mortality rate to be between 25% and 90% due to the unpredictability of the disease.





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Ebola Bundibugyo Strain Zaire Strain Outbreak In DRC High Fatality Rate Increased Positivity Rate

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