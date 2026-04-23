World Cup Visitors Warned of Potential Human Rights Abuses in the U.S.

Advocacy groups have issued a travel advisory warning visitors to the U.S. for the 2026 World Cup about potential risks of arbitrary detention, deportation, and other human rights violations, citing concerns over immigration policies and protections for minority groups.

Advocacy groups have issued a stark travel advisory for individuals planning to visit the United States for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, cautioning that they may be subjected to arbitrary detention, deportation, and a range of other human rights violations.

This warning, released on Thursday and signed by over thirty organizations including prominent groups like the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the NAACP, comes less than two months before the tournament’s commencement across Mexico, the United States, and Canada. The advisory highlights a growing concern that the World Cup will be overshadowed by a deteriorating human rights landscape within the U.S., particularly in light of increasingly stringent immigration policies and the rollback of federal protections for racial minorities and the LGBTQ+ community.

The advisory specifically details potential risks faced by fans, players, journalists, and other visitors. These include the possibility of racial profiling, intrusive searches of personal electronic devices, and the potential for cruel or inhuman treatment should they find themselves in immigration detention facilities. The groups emphasize that individuals from immigrant communities, racial and ethnic minority groups, and LGBTQ+ individuals are particularly vulnerable to these harms.

Consequently, they strongly advise travelers to exercise extreme caution and develop comprehensive emergency contingency plans before and during their visit. The advisory isn’t simply a generalized warning; it points to a specific context of escalating restrictions and a climate of fear impacting vulnerable populations. The timing is critical, as the World Cup is intended to be a celebration of global unity and sportsmanship, but the current political and legal environment in the U.S. threatens to undermine those ideals.

The groups are calling on FIFA, the international governing body of soccer, to leverage its influence and pressure the U.S. government to uphold fundamental human rights for all those connected to the tournament. The ACLU has been particularly vocal, stating that FIFA possesses unique leverage to ensure the respect of human rights for everyone involved with the games, including attendees, workers, and residents of the eleven U.S. host cities.

They have been actively urging FIFA to take concrete action, but express disappointment with the organization’s response thus far, noting a lack of meaningful assurances. FIFA, in its own statement, reiterated its commitment to respecting internationally recognized human rights, citing Article 3 of its Statutes and highlighting various initiatives and a dedicated rights advisory group as evidence of this commitment.

However, critics argue that these measures are insufficient to address the systemic issues outlined in the travel advisory. Amnesty International previously voiced similar concerns in March, stating that the tournament is drifting away from the ‘safe, free and inclusive’ event originally promised. The 2026 World Cup is scheduled to feature 104 matches across the three host countries, with eleven cities in the U.S. set to host games, culminating in the championship match in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The situation casts a shadow over the event, raising questions about the safety and inclusivity of the tournament and the responsibility of both FIFA and the U.S. government to protect the rights of all involved. Separately, Spanish soccer player Lamine Yamal will miss the remainder of the season with a hamstring injury, but is still expected to be fit for the World Cup





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