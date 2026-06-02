World Cup Fever to Cost Global Employers $17 Billion in Lost Productivity, UKG Survey Finds

A new survey from UKG estimates that the 2026 FIFA World Cup could cost employers $17 billion in lost productivity, with 37% of workers planning schedule changes and 27% likely to miss work.

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, employers worldwide are bracing for a significant drop in workplace productivity, according to a new survey by UKG , an AI platform for HR and workforce management.

The tournament, co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will run from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 nations and 104 matches. The study, which polled 8,000 employees across eight countries including Australia, France, Germany, and the United States, estimates that global businesses could lose up to $17 billion in productivity as workers adjust their schedules to catch the action.

With 37% of employees planning to modify their work routines, the economic impact is expected to be substantial, particularly in the U.S., where losses could reach $11.7 billion. The survey reveals that 27% of employees are likely to miss work by arriving late, leaving early, or not showing up at all during the tournament.

Additionally, 11% admitted they would work while hungover, and 14% said they would secretly stream matches or highlights while on the clock. These behaviors, known as presenteeism and absenteeism, can severely disrupt operations. Suresh Vittal, chief product officer at UKG, noted that when such behaviors occur at scale, the effects are immediate and costly: productivity drops, customer experience suffers, and morale declines as remaining employees struggle to cover gaps. Interestingly, managers are not immune to the World Cup fever.

The survey found that 42% of managers are likely to plan a day off around key matches, and 45% would request last-minute flexibility from their own superiors. This suggests that the distraction extends beyond entry-level staff to leadership roles. As companies prepare for the tournament, experts recommend proactive strategies such as flexible scheduling, allowing remote work, or setting clear expectations to balance enthusiasm with productivity.

While the World Cup fosters camaraderie and excitement, employers must navigate the fine line between supporting employees interests and maintaining business efficiency





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