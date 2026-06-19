World Cup Fever Brings Mixed Bag for Vancouver Businesses

The FIFA World Cup has brought a mixed bag for local businesses in Vancouver, with some benefiting from the influx of international customers and others struggling to cope with the impact of the tournament.

Vancouver , Canada - As World Cup fever grips the city, local businesses are experiencing a tale of two cities. Near BC Place stadium, Coast Crafts is experiencing what owner Kingsley Bailey calls 'pandemonium' as football fans from around the globe snap up souvenirs.

The souvenir shop has become a magnet for visitors eager for affordable World Cup memorabilia, with Bailey's homemade 'Vancouver BC 2026' fridge magnets proving an unexpected hit. However, not all businesses are benefiting from the World Cup. Aquariums West, a tropical fish store near the stadium, is closing for all seven games due to access problems and plummeting foot traffic.

Manager and partner Kreig LeBlanc said that if customers can't get to the store or are unwilling to come, and the soccer fans aren't going to come in and probably spend any money with them, so that was a hard decision but they had to make it. The store is hoping that people will support them in between the games and that they can recoup their losses.

Local business owners are also facing challenges as FIFA has been cracking down on unlicensed merchandise. Dawn Moulton, who runs Cascadia Natural Pet Supply on Main Street, said she was asked by a distributor to remove references to FIFA from football-themed bears she had advertised online. Moulton said that she was surprised that anybody else really cared about these bears, but it didn't really impact her business.

The World Cup has been a mixed bag for local businesses, with some benefiting from the influx of international customers and others struggling to cope with the impact of the tournament





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