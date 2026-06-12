World Cup 2026 Dream Dashed for Many Fans Due to Soaring Costs and US Visa Hurdles

The 2026 World Cup in North America faces criticism as high ticket prices and strict US immigration policies prevent many fans, especially from developing nations, from attending the expanded tournament.

For many football supporters, the World Cup represents the pinnacle of emotional sporting experiences, offering a rare opportunity to see their country compete on the global stage and soak in the atmosphere firsthand.

However, with the 2026 edition fast approaching, that dream has become increasingly complicated due to two major obstacles: skyrocketing ticket prices and stringent US immigration policies. Football commentator Bob Holmes noted that fans are being squeezed from both ends, as FIFA's pricing model and US entry regulations combine to make attendance unrealistic for many supporters, particularly those from developing football nations. In an interview, Holmes stated that both FIFA and the US bear responsibility for this situation.

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 teams and co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is set to be the largest in history. Yet Holmes argues that this expansion has created expectations that will go unfulfilled for many fans, especially those who had been saving up, taking on mortgages, or leaving their jobs to attend. These fans now face a harsh reality where administrative and financial barriers may prevent them from ever reaching the stadiums.

For many supporters, the first hurdle is not financial but administrative. A BBC investigation revealed that fans from over a quarter of the qualified countries face travel bans, strict visa requirements, or high rejection rates when applying to enter the United States. The issue has even affected match officials, such as Somalian referee Omar Artan, who was denied entry at Miami International Airport despite holding valid documentation.

FIFA, bowing to pressure from US President Donald Trump's administration, could only confirm that Africa's 2025 referee of the year would miss the tournament. Somalia is one of several countries impacted by severe immigration restrictions implemented under Trump's hardline policies. The visa issue extends beyond officials to ordinary fans. Iraqi supporter Abdulla Adnan believed he was on a once-in-a-lifetime journey after Iraq qualified for only the second time ever to the World Cup.

He spent $1,800 on tickets to matches in Boston and Philadelphia, saying that attending a match, being in a stadium with a cheering crowd, and seeing his team is worth the world to him. However, securing a US visa proved impossible. With limited US consular services in Iraq, Adnan traveled to Jordan to apply, only to be turned away because he was not a Jordanian citizen. He eventually gave up.

His story reflects a broader pattern: a BBC analysis showed that as many as 40% of applicants from 11 competing countries, including Ghana, Algeria, Iran, Haiti, Cape Verde, and Senegal, have had their visa applications rejected. Senegal experienced a staggering 70% rejection rate.

Jordanian fan Abu Kass described his own failed attempt, stating that he brought more than 42 documents but was still rejected, adding that he does not know of a single supporter who has received a visa in recent months. Even for those who can navigate the visa process, the cost of attending the tournament remains prohibitive. FIFA's pricing model is expected to employ a dynamic structure, with ticket prices varying by demand, match stage, and seating category.

While group-stage tickets may be relatively affordable, prices for knockout rounds escalate sharply, with premium seats reaching thousands of dollars. According to reports, a ticket to the final costs $10,990, which is almost RM45,000.

Additionally, fans must bear the cost of accommodation, meals, domestic flights across the North American continent, and transportation to match venues, all of which represent significant expenses. Holmes described this as a double whammy from FIFA with high ticket prices and from America with its strict immigration rules. He added that supporters fear being arrested when traveling to the US, and even if they feel reassured, they may not be able to afford a ticket anyway.

Despite these challenges, Holmes sees a silver lining for die-hard fans: the expanded tournament format gives smaller nations like Cape Verde and Haiti hope of qualifying again. He noted that they made it once and can make it again. Looking ahead, Morocco, Portugal, and Spain are set to co-host the 2030 World Cup, while Saudi Arabia will host the 2034 edition.

The current situation underscores the tension between the global appeal of football and the practical barriers that prevent many fans from participating in the sport's biggest event. As the 2026 tournament approaches, the debate over accessibility and inclusivity in football continues to intensify





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