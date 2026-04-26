World Athletics Likely to Take Action Against Malaysian Athletics President

Former Sports Commissioner Zaiton Othman believes World Athletics will enforce sanctions against Datuk Karim Ibrahim due to his ongoing suspension issue, potentially impacting Malaysian athletes' ability to compete internationally. The situation stems from a 2018 suspension and a lack of resolution despite a CAS decision.

Kuala Lumpur – Former Sports Commissioner Zaiton Othman anticipates that World Athletics (WA) will not hesitate to take decisive action against Datuk Karim Ibrahim following the suspension issue involving the President of the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF).

Zaiton believes that the global governing body for athletics consistently adheres to its regulations and will not compromise if a violation is not adequately addressed. She emphasized the likely existence of communication from WA to MA, stating that until Karim rectifies the situation, WA will not accept his position. Failure to do so, she warned, will likely result in a formal suspension.

Zaiton cautioned against complacency, stressing that the absence of a formal letter or apparent inaction does not equate to a resolution. She questioned whether any requests for reconsideration or appeals have been made, or if any challenges have been brought before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Her point was that without these actions, the matter remains unresolved and poses a significant risk to Malaysian athletes.

She highlighted the potential for athletes to be barred from competing internationally if the issue is not proactively addressed. Zaiton made these remarks during a press conference announcing the launch of a new movement called RISE, led by former national athletes, signaling a growing concern within the Malaysian sporting community regarding governance and compliance with international standards.

The formation of RISE suggests a desire for greater transparency and accountability within the MAF and a commitment to protecting the interests of Malaysian athletes. Reports have surfaced regarding a letter sent by WA to MA requesting clarification on Karim’s presidential status, stemming from the suspension imposed on him by WA in 2018.

Despite this suspension, Karim was permitted to contest and serve on the Executive Council of the Asian Athletics Association for the 2019-2023 term, even after the CAS decision. Critically, no specific timeframe for resolution was stipulated, and the matter was not revisited during Karim’s appeal to CAS. Zaiton, a former national athlete who competed in Heptathlon and 400 meters during the 1980s, drew a parallel to the suspension faced by the Russian Athletics Federation.

She pointed out that Russia faced severe consequences, including a suspension, despite boasting world-class athletes. This, she argued, demonstrates that no nation or individual is immune to the repercussions of violating WA’s rules. She underscored the importance of respecting and adhering to the guidelines and regulations established by the international governing body to safeguard the future of Malaysian athletics and ensure its athletes can compete on the world stage.

The situation highlights the critical need for proactive engagement with WA and a commitment to resolving the outstanding issues to avoid further sanctions and protect the interests of Malaysian athletes. The RISE movement’s emergence suggests a growing determination to address these challenges and advocate for a more robust and compliant national athletics federation





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