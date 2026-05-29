Workers Face Higher Monthly Salary Deductions Under PERKESO's New Lindung 24 Jam Scheme

Workers will face higher monthly salary deductions from June under PERKESO’s new Lindung 24 Jam scheme, which will provide round-the-clock protection to about nine million contributors. The scheme covers accidents occurring outside working hours and within Malaysia, including accidents at home, road accidents unrelated to work travel, injuries sustained during personal activities, and other incidents not connected to employment. Employers are responsible for deducting the contributions for the scheme from employees’ wages and remitting them to PERKESO each month.

Workers will face higher monthly salary deductions from June under PERKESO ’s new Lindung 24 Jam scheme, which will provide round-the-clock protection to about nine million contributors.

The scheme covers accidents occurring outside working hours and within Malaysia, including accidents at home, road accidents unrelated to work travel, injuries sustained during personal activities, and other incidents not connected to employment. Workplace accidents will not be covered under Lindung 24 Jam. Contributions are mandatory for all employees, including local and foreign workers, subject to the provisions of Act 4.

Contract and part-time employees are also eligible for protection under the scheme, provided they are registered with and contributing to PERKESO and meet the eligibility requirements. For the first two years, contributions will be set at 0.75% of wages, increasing to 1.0% over the following three years and to 1.25% from the sixth year onwards. Employers are responsible for deducting the contributions for the scheme from employees’ wages and remitting them to PERKESO each month.

The scheme takes effect from contributions for June. Payment for that month must be made no later than July 15. Subsequent monthly contributions must be paid by the 15th day of the following month. PERKESO will provide employers with a six-month grace period following the scheme’s implementation.

Benefits provided under the Lindung 24 Jam scheme include medical benefits, temporary disablement benefits, permanent disablement benefits, dependants’ benefits, constant attendance allowance, funeral benefits, physical and vocational rehabilitation, Return To Work (RTW) facilities, as well as education benefits. Employers who fail to deduct contributions for the mandatory scheme may face imprisonment of up to two years, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both, upon conviction





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PERKESO Lindung 24 Jam Scheme Round-The-Clock Protection Accidents Occurring Outside Working Hours Accidents At Home Road Accidents Unrelated To Work Travel Injuries Sustained During Personal Activities Other Incidents Not Connected To Employment Workplace Accidents Not Covered Mandatory Contributions Employees’ Social Security Act 1969 Self-Employment Social Security Scheme Employers Already Contribute Employees Already Contribute Benefits Provided Under The Scheme Employers Are Responsible For Deducting The Co Employers Who Fail To Deduct Contributions May Employers Who Fail To Deduct Contributions May 000 Employers Who Fail To Deduct Contributions May

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