Work From Home Policy Takes Effect: Putrajaya Sees Quieter Streets, Government Services Continue

The federal public sector's Work From Home (WFH) policy commenced on April 15, 2026, leading to a quieter atmosphere in Putrajaya. Despite the shift to remote work, government services, including counter transactions, continue to operate as usual. The policy, a response to the global energy crisis, affects federal civil servants in specific locations and excludes essential sectors. Civil servants are adapting to the policy with structured work arrangements and drawing on past experience.

Putrajaya experienced a significant decrease in activity today, April 15, 2026, marking the commencement of the Work From Home ( WFH ) policy for the federal public sector . This initiative, implemented nationwide, aims to mitigate the impact of the global energy crisis stemming from the West Asia conflict. Despite the shift to remote work , government services remain operational, ensuring continuity for the public.

A review by Bernama revealed minimal staff presence in most federal government buildings and premises. Counter services, including those at Urban Transformation Centres (UTCs) for crucial functions like Immigration and the Royal Malaysia Police, are functioning without disruption. The usually bustling federal administrative capital, Putrajaya, presented a noticeably quieter atmosphere, with the majority of civil servants in ministries operating remotely from their homes. Energy conservation measures are also evident within government buildings, exemplified by reduced lighting and the operation of only half the elevators.

The Work From Home (WFH) policy is being embraced by civil servants, with a structured approach to maintain productivity. Azlina Suliman, an accountant at the Accountant General’s Department, highlighted the established procedures for remote work. This includes logging tasks in a centralized system, utilizing office-issued laptops, prioritizing core responsibilities, and establishing dedicated, productive workspaces at home. Civil servants are adhering to a structured schedule, logging their work hours online, and using virtual private networks (VPNs) for secure system access. Fieldwork and assigned tasks are continuing as before, ensuring that operational efficiency is maintained during the WFH period.

The implementation of this policy is a strategic response to the global energy challenges. This initiative applies specifically to federal civil servants residing in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and state capitals located more than 8 kilometers from their workplaces. Key sectors such as security, defense, health, and education are excluded from the policy. The designated WFH days vary depending on the weekly holidays of the state, ensuring a degree of flexibility for employees. For instance, employees in states with Sunday holidays work from home on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, while those with Friday holidays work from home on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays.

Civil servants are leveraging previous experiences, such as the work-from-home practices implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic, to enhance the effectiveness of the current policy. Mohd Azhari Othman, a 51-year-old civil servant in Kedah, found that his past experience allowed him to prepare more effectively, which includes carefully arranging his daily schedule to ensure a smooth workflow. The implementation of the WFH policy, according to reports, is a success for now. This indicates the adaptive capacity and proactive engagement of civil servants across the country. The policy is a testament to the government's preparedness to address global challenges and maintain essential services for the public. The focus remains on ensuring efficiency and effectiveness while adapting to a changing work landscape.





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