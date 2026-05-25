Work‑From‑Home Policy Saves Over RM4 Million in Fuel Subsidies, Chief Secretary Says

Malaysia's civil‑service remote‑working programme, launched on 15 April, has cut RON95 petrol subsidies by RM4.22 million, equivalent to more than 2 million litres, while urging a culture of fairness and service continuity.

The work‑from‑home (WFH) programme introduced for civil servants on 15 April has generated substantial savings for the federal budget, according to Chief Secretary Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

In a ceremony held in Putrajaya, Shamsul disclosed that the scheme has already avoided RM4.22 million in subsidies for RON95 petrol, an amount that translates into roughly 2.14 million litres of fuel that would otherwise have been funded by the government. The savings were achieved by allowing around 200 000 public‑sector employees to perform their duties from home, thereby reducing commuting trips and the associated fuel consumption.

Shamsul emphasized that the initiative is a direct response to the mounting fiscal pressure caused by the global supply‑chain crisis, which has pushed fuel prices higher and strained public finances. The chief secretary highlighted the early impact of the policy, noting that within the first ten days – from 15 to 30 April – the administration recorded a reduction of RM1.9 million in RON95 subsidies, equivalent to 979 632 litres of petrol.

He praised the rapid uptake by ministries and departments, which adhered to the “Tegas” framework, an acronym that stands for swift action, empathy, clear ideas, adaptability, and strategic execution. By integrating these principles, the government seeks to maintain service quality for citizens while curbing unnecessary expenditure. Shamsul warned that the continued success of the programme depends on disciplined implementation and urged each head of department to monitor compliance closely, ensuring that the remote‑working model does not compromise public‑service delivery.

Beyond the financial metrics, Shamsul used the occasion to call for a cultural shift within the civil service. He cautioned against favoritism and urged officials to treat every member of the workforce with equal respect, whether they are senior dignitaries or cleaning staff.

“When a dignitary visits we smile brightly, but when a cleaner resolves an issue, do we extend the same courtesy? ” he asked, framing the question as a test of the bureaucracy’s integrity. He reminded civil servants that their positions are a public trust, not a platform for personal aggrandizement, and that the responsibility to serve the nation must be executed with humility and diligence.

The chief secretary concluded by reaffirming the government’s commitment to safeguard essential services for the public, even as it pursues cost‑saving measures such as the WFH scheme





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Work From Home Petrol Subsidy Savings Civil Service Reform Fiscal Policy Public Sector Integrity

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