Wonderwall Becomes England's Unofficial World Cup Anthem After Thrilling Croatia Win

Following England's 4-2 World Cup victory over Croatia, fans spontaneously sang Oasis's Wonderwall, a moment that went viral and was embraced by the band and players, potentially making the song the tournament's anthem.

England's vibrant 4-2 victory over Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup has sparked a heartwarming cultural moment that transcends the match itself. Following the thrilling group stage encounter in Dallas on June 17, 2026, thousands of England supporters remained in the stadium for an impromptu, emotional singalong of Oasis 's 1995 classic " Wonderwall .

" The scene, captured on video and quickly shared by BBC Sport, showed England stars such as captain Harry Kane, standout midfielder Jude Bellingham, and forward Anthony Gordon visibly moved as they applauded the fans and joined in with the iconic chorus. The footage resonated widely, earning reposts from both official Oasis social media accounts and lead singer Liam Gallagher, signaling the band's delight that their signature hit has become the unofficial soundtrack of England's World Cup campaign.

The connection between Oasis and English football is deep-rooted, with the Manchester band's anthems being stadium staples for years, and both Noel and Liam Gallagher being famously passionate supporters of Manchester City. This organic supporters' moment has already garnered endorsement from notable figures including former England captain Terry Butcher, the England Supporters Band, and even the UK's ambassador to the United States.

The England Supporters Band, led by John Hemmingham, has confirmed they are swiftly incorporating "Wonderwall" into their repertoire ahead of the next group match against Ghana, with Hemmingham noting the song's perfect fit due to its Mancunian origins and universal fan recognition. While an official campaign anthem has not been designated, this heartfelt collectivesinging may well cement itself as the defining musical motif of England's 2026 journey, potentially even propelling the song back into music charts, as a source close to the Gallagher brothers indicated they are thrilled by the renewed global exposure





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