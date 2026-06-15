Woman with Autism Found Dead in Pond After Going Missing in Tawau

The body of Shila, a woman in her 30s with autism, was found in a pond near Sin On, Jalan Tiku, a day after she went missing. Police have classified the case as sudden death with no signs of foul play.

TAWAU : The search for a woman reported missing since Sunday ended in tragedy when her body was found in a pond near Sin On, Jalan Tiku, on Monday.

The victim, identified as Shila, who was in her 30s and reportedly had autism, was last seen in the Sin On area before her family lodged a missing person report. Information on her disappearance had circulated widely on social media, with members of the public also joining efforts to locate her. Tawau police chief ACP Jasmin Hussin confirmed the discovery and said the victim's identity was verified by family members at Tawau Hospital.

He said preliminary investigations found no signs of fresh external injuries or any indication of criminal elements, and the case has been classified as a Sudden Death Report pending further investigations to determine the cause of death. The family of Shila, who had autism and required special care, had been desperately searching for her since she went missing on Sunday. Relatives and friends scoured the area, posting flyers and sharing appeals on social media platforms.

The community, including local residents and volunteers, joined the search party, hoping for a safe return. However, their hopes were dashed when her body was discovered floating in the pond on Monday afternoon. Police cordoned off the area as forensic teams conducted an initial examination. ACP Jasmin Hussin stated that the body was sent to Tawau Hospital for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death.

He urged the public to refrain from speculation and allow authorities to complete their investigation. This tragic incident has once again highlighted the vulnerabilities of individuals with special needs, particularly those with autism, who may wander off and face dangers. Advocacy groups have called for more community awareness and support systems to prevent such incidents.

Meanwhile, the family is grieving and has requested privacy during this difficult time. They expressed gratitude to everyone who helped in the search efforts. The police have also reminded families with members who have special needs to take extra precautions, such as using identification tags or tracking devices, to ensure their safety. The investigation into Shila's death is ongoing, with authorities awaiting the full post-mortem report before concluding the case.

The outcome may help in formulating preventive measures for similar cases in the future. The community remains in shock, mourning the loss of a life that was filled with challenges but cherished by those who knew her. This incident serves as a poignant reminder of the need for inclusive safety measures and the importance of collective vigilance in protecting the most vulnerable members of society





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Missing Person Autism Death Tawau Investigation

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