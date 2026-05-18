Woman Suffers Serious Injuries After Alleged Car Attack in Kota Setar, Kedah

A woman was allegedly stabbed in the neck by a man believed to be her acquaintance while they were inside a car in Kota Setar, Kedah on Sunday night

A woman suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly stabbed in the neck by a man believed to be her acquaintance while they were inside a car in Kota Setar , Kedah on Sunday night.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Syed Basri Syed Ali said the 35-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed on the right side of her neck during the 9.19pm incident while seated in her Mazda.

"The victim was in the driver's seat and the suspect in the front passenger seat when the incident occurred," he said, adding that the man fled shortly after the attack. The suspect is believed to know the victim, and an argument before the attack is thought to have led to the stabbing.

As for the motive, it is still under investigation, and the case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt using a weapon





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Assault Stabbing Victim Suspect Motive Section 326 Of The Penal Code Car Attack Kota Setar Kedah Malaysia US

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