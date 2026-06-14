Woman Sentenced to Jail and Fined for Lodging False Robbery Report

A 29-year-old woman in Miri has been sentenced to two months jail and fined RM1,000 for lodging a false robbery report to gain her husband's attention.

A 29-year-old woman in Miri has been sentenced to two months jail and fined RM1,000 after pleading guilty to lodging a false robbery report in order to get her husband's attention.

The woman had lodged a report claiming she was robbed of jewellery and cash by four unidentified men in a car by the roadside. She frequently travelled to Miri to send off her husband, who works offshore near Pulau Melayu. She later admitted the report had been fabricated and made solely to gain the attention of her husband, who she suspected was having an affair with another woman.

She claimed to have lost several pieces of jewellery, including a necklace, rings and bracelets, as well as RM350 in cash in the robbery, which allegedly took place at 10pm on May 27 near the Miri Gospel Chapel Church in Pujut. Police later found inconsistencies in her statement and could not find any witnesses to support her claim that the robbery had taken place.

They also recovered all the allegedly stolen items, which were hidden in the boot of her vehicle. On Friday, the woman pleaded guilty at the magistrates court to a charge of giving false information, which carries a penalty of up to six months jail, fine of up to RM2,000, or both. Police would take firm action against anyone who deliberately lodged false reports; such acts wasted time, manpower and resources, and could hamper efforts to combat crimes and handle emergencies





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False Robbery Report Jail Sentence Fined Miri

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