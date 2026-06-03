Woman sentenced to four months' jail for assaulting domestic worker

A 55-year-old woman who repeatedly assaulted her domestic worker has been sentenced to four months' jail and ordered to pay S$5,000 in compensation.

A 55-year-old woman who repeatedly assaulted her domestic worker , including pulling off the helper's headscarf in a lift, was sentenced to four months' jail and ordered to pay S$5,000 in compensation.

The incidents took place in August 2024, when the victim, a 32-year-old Indonesian national, was employed in her household. On Aug 23, 2024, the pair were returning from the market when the maid entered the lift first and pressed the button to close the doors. Hasnah managed to step in but became angry, grabbing the helper's headscarf with both hands and yanking it down.

According to the prosecution, the act caused pain when the victim's hair was pulled and left her humiliated, as she wears the headscarf for religious reasons. The incident was captured on video and submitted to the court. The victim later reported the matter to police. A medical check revealed a bruise on her upper lip from an earlier assault three days before, when Hasnah slapped her for mistakenly placing tofu in the freezer.

Other incidents that month - including hitting the helper with a mobile phone, pinching her thigh and twisting her ears - formed the remaining charges considered during sentencing. The prosecution noted that the maid has been unable to secure new employment since the case began, as potential employers were concerned she might be required to testify. Her last drawn salary was S$882.

Prosecutors sought between four and six months' jail and S$7,500 in compensation, while the defence asked for a three-month term and S$1,000 compensation, citing Hasnah's remorse and previous positive references from former helpers. Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun ultimately ordered S$1,000 for pain and suffering and S$4,000 for lost wages. Under the law, offences committed against a domestic worker by her employer carry up to twice the maximum penalty for voluntarily causing hurt





malaymail / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hasnah Hashim Domestic Worker Assault Jail Compensation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

AI Giant Anthropic Files for US IPO, Sparking Tech FrenzyAnthropic has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering, marking a significant moment in the AI frenzy on Wall Street. Tech stocks continue to lead the market rally, with Salesforce rising 10% after a report that its stake in Anthropic is valued at $5 billion.

Read more »

South Korea overtakes India as world’s sixth-largest stock marketKorea-listed firms’ total value surges 86% to US$5 trillion, led by Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix’s US$1 trillion milestone.

Read more »

Polis buru suspek curi kabel TM bernilai RM17,000GEORGE TOWN : Polis kini sedang giat memburu seorang suspek yang dipercayai terlibat dengan perbuatan mencuri kabel telekomunikasi milik Telekom Malaysia (TM) bernilai kira-kira RM17,000 di Jalan Batu Uban 1, Gelugor di sini, hari ini.

Read more »

Amazon sued over Ring doorbell facial recognition privacy violationsA Virginia resident filed a class-action lawsuit against Amazon alleging that Ring doorbell cameras collected and stored facial images without consent using its Familiar Faces feature. The plaintiff seeks at least $5 million in damages and accuses Amazon of profound privacy failures. The suit follows previous controversies and a 2023 FTC settlement over Ring's privacy practices.

Read more »