Woman Pleads with Children to Raise Bail Money After Being Charged with Trafficking Indonesian Women

A woman and her husband were charged in Butterworth with multiple counts of trafficking Indonesian women for forced labour. The couple pleaded not guilty to seven of the nine charges read to them before sessions court judge Ooi Sheow Yean. They are accused of trafficking Indonesian women for forced labour between August 2025 and May this year at multiple locations across the Timur Laut, Barat Daya and Seberang Perai Tengah districts of Penang.

A woman broke down in tears and pleaded with her children to help raise bail money after she and her husband were charged in Butterworth with multiple counts of trafficking Indonesian women for forced labour .

Chan Koon Pheng, 40, was heard calling after her children and telling them that she did not want to go to prison, Utusan Malaysia reported. Chan and her husband, Tan Kok Teong, 42, had earlier pleaded not guilty to seven of the nine charges read to them before sessions court judge Ooi Sheow Yean.

They are accused of trafficking Indonesian women for forced labour between August 2025 and May this year at multiple locations across the Timur Laut, Barat Daya and Seberang Perai Tengah districts of Penang. The charges, framed under Section 12 of the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act 2007, carry a maximum 20-year jail term and a fine, upon conviction. The other two charges were heard before judge Roslan Hamid.

Deputy public prosecutor Lee Jun Keong urged the courts to impose bail at RM20,000 per charge, with additional conditions including surrender of the couple's passports, reporting to the nearest police station once a month, and not to contact prosecution witnesses, pending disposal of the case. Defence lawyer Arvend Rajan appealed for a lower bail, saying that Chan is the family's primary breadwinner, earning between RM3,000 and RM5,000 a month.

The court set bail at RM10,000 per charge with one surety each, bringing the total to RM240,000 for the couple. The case before Ooi has been fixed for mention on June 30 pending document submission, while proceedings before Roslan will be mentioned on July 2. Chan and her husband were given a month to raise the bail amount.

In a related development, the Indonesian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur has expressed its appreciation to the Malaysian authorities for taking swift action against the couple





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Woman and Husband Granted RM240,000 Bail for Trafficking Indonesian Women for Forced LaborA woman and her husband were granted bail of RM240,000 by the Sessions Court in Butterworth for nine charges of trafficking Indonesian women for forced labor. They pleaded not guilty and the court set conditions including surrender of passports and monthly reporting.

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