Woman pleads guilty to culpable homicide charge over death of newborn twin

A 22-year-old woman pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable homicide over the death of one of her newborn twin daughters in Johor Bahru. The accused, Nuran Batrisya Jamaludin, was granted bail of RM20,000 with additional conditions.

A 22-year-old woman pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court in Johor Bahru to a charge of culpable homicide over the death of one of her newborn twin daughters last month.

The accused, Nuran Batrisya Jamaludin, nodded and pleaded guilty after the charge was read out to her before Judge Mohd Zamir Suhaimee. According to the charge sheet, she was accused of causing the death of a baby girl with the intention of causing bodily injury likely to result in death.

The offence was allegedly committed in the car park of Blok Rajawali at the Program Perumahan Rakyat Melana Indah flats in Taman Sutera Utama here between 11am and 2.30pm on May 20. Nuran Batrisya was charged under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, which carries a prison sentence of up to 30 years and a fine upon conviction.

The accused applied for bail on the grounds that she is caring for the victim's twin sibling and has family commitments. The court granted bail of RM20,000 with two local sureties and imposed additional conditions. The accused was ordered to surrender her passport to the court, report to the nearest police station once a month and refrain from interfering with witnesses.

It was previously reported that police arrested a young mother for allegedly throwing her newborn baby girl from the 10th floor of a residential flat here last month. Acting Johor police chief Deputy Commissioner Hoo Chuan Huat said police received a report on May 20 at 2.40pm regarding the discovery of the baby's body in the parking area of a residential flat. Based on investigations, police believed the suspect, who is the baby's biological mother, was responsible for the incident.

The accused, Nuran Batrisya Jamaludin, was escorted by police officers at the Johor Bahru court complex today





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Nuran Batrisya Jamaludin Culpable Homicide Newborn Twin Johor Bahru Sessions Court

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