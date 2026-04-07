Woman Injured in Drain Fall at Kota Marudu Night Market, Sparking Safety Concerns

A woman was injured after falling into a drain at the Kota Marudu night market, prompting residents and shoppers to call for urgent safety improvements. The incident, one of several at the same spot, highlights concerns over the market's infrastructure and the need for immediate action by authorities.

KOTA MARUDU : A distressing incident unfolded at the Kota Marudu night market on Tuesday evening when a woman in her 50s sustained injuries after falling into a drain. The woman, whose name has not been released, was quickly aided by nearby bystanders who witnessed the fall. Her son subsequently transported her to a local hospital for medical attention and further examination of the extent of her injuries.

This unfortunate event has brought into sharp focus the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the night market's infrastructure, particularly the poorly maintained drainage system. The incident has intensified existing worries within the community, raising questions about the preventative measures in place and the need for immediate improvements to ensure public safety.\The incident, unfortunately, is not an isolated one. Witnesses have reported that similar accidents have occurred at the same spot on numerous occasions, with some accounts suggesting that the frequency of such incidents exceeds five occurrences. This pattern of incidents has generated significant anxiety among local residents and regular shoppers who frequent the night market. The night market, a bustling hub of activity located in close proximity to the Kota Marudu Fire and Rescue Station, operates daily from 3 pm to 8 pm, drawing a large crowd of people looking to purchase fresh produce, seafood, poultry, snacks, refreshing drinks, and the ever-popular grilled chicken wings. The popularity of the market, however, is overshadowed by the very real and present danger posed by the hazardous condition of the drain. The drain's location, directly along a primary walkway extensively utilized by shoppers, exacerbates the risk of further accidents. The concrete edges of the drain and its depth, coupled with its often unsanitary condition, create a perfect storm for injuries. Vendor Lin, in her 40s, highlighted this, pointing out the precarious nature of the drain's location and the potential severity of the injuries. Frequent visitor Jusita, 30s, reinforced the community's worries, urgently appealing for the authorities to take the issue seriously and to promptly address the safety concerns.\The collective apprehension among the community is growing. The repeated occurrence of these incidents underscores a critical need for prompt intervention. Local residents are increasingly vocal in their demands, urging the relevant authorities to implement immediate and effective measures to rectify the situation. The safety of the night market's visitors and vendors must be prioritized. Addressing the hazardous drainage system is not merely a matter of convenience; it is a fundamental requirement for preventing further injuries and averting potentially serious accidents. The community's call for action includes the need for improved infrastructure, better maintenance, and possibly, modifications to the drain's design to enhance safety and mitigate future risks. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the responsibilities held by the local authorities, and the imperative need for swift and decisive action to safeguard the well-being of the residents who rely on and visit the night market. The community anticipates a quick and effective response to ensure that the Kota Marudu night market remains a vibrant and safe space for all





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Kota Marudu Night Market Accident Safety Drain

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