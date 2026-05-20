Woman in her 80s arrested for driving against traffic on a highway

A 80s woman was arrested for driving against traffic on the Damansara–Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH). The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

A woman in her 80s has been arrested for driving against traffic on the Damansara–Shah Alam Elevated Expressway (DASH) on Monday night, 18 May. The video went viral, with netizens thanking the motorcyclist for intervening.

The incident took place around 10pm at KM10.8 of the expressway, and initial investigations found that the woman was believed to have gotten lost while driving home. The case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving. Police are urging eyewitnesses or anyone who was at the scene during the incident to come forward to assist investigations by contacting the nearest police station.

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DAMSARASHAHALEVENATEDEXPRESSWAY 80S WOMAN DRIVINGAGAINSTTRAFFIC EXPRESSWAYINCIDENT RESULTINGINCORRECTDIRECTION ROADTRAFFICACT1987 INVESTIGATIONSREQUIRED VIOLATORSARRESTED ANNOUNCEMENTS

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