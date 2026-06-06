Woman dies after accident on East Coast Expressway 2, Perak team eyes 50 gold medals at Sukma 2026

A 57-year-old woman died after suffering a severed left leg in an accident on the East Coast Expressway 2 near the Paka Rest and Service Area in Dungun. In a separate incident, a Perak team is eyeing 50 gold medals at the upcoming Sukma 2026 games.

A 57-year-old woman who suffered a severed left leg in an accident on the East Coast Expressway 2 near the Paka Rest and Service Area in Dungun died while receiving treatment at Dungun Hospital.

Maziah Che Hassan was travelling in a sport utility vehicle with four other individuals when the accident occurred while they were heading towards Kuantan, Pahang, after attending a wedding ceremony in Kuala Berang, Hulu Terengganu. The driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control while negotiating a bend before crashing into a road barrier.

As a result of the impact, the vehicle spun several times and became lodged on the road barrier. The driver and three other passengers, who were also injured, were taken to Dungun Hospital for treatment and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. An investigation into the accident is currently underway, with police looking into the cause of the crash and the circumstances surrounding it.

The incident highlights the importance of road safety and the need for drivers to remain vigilant and alert while on the road. In a separate incident, a Perak team is eyeing 50 gold medals at the upcoming Sukma 2026 games, with the team's coach expressing confidence in their ability to achieve this goal. The team has been training hard and is looking to improve their performance from previous years.

With the Sukma games just around the corner, the team is gearing up for a fierce competition and is hoping to bring home a haul of medals. The Perak team is one of several teams competing in the games, and they will be facing stiff competition from other teams.

However, with their hard work and determination, they are confident that they can achieve their goal of winning 50 gold medals. The Sukma games are a major sporting event in Malaysia, and the Perak team is eager to make a strong impression and bring home a large number of medals. The team's coach has expressed confidence in their ability to achieve this goal, and they are looking forward to the competition.

The Sukma games will be a great opportunity for the Perak team to showcase their skills and abilities, and they are hoping to make a lasting impression on the competition. With their hard work and determination, the Perak team is confident that they can achieve their goal of winning 50 gold medals at the Sukma 2026 games





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East Coast Expressway 2 Dungun Sukma 2026 Perak Team Road Safety

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