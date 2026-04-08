Woman Charged in Chinatown Accident that Killed Girl

A woman has been charged in Singapore for her alleged role in a Chinatown car accident that resulted in the death of a six-year-old girl and serious injuries to her mother. The accused faces charges related to driving without due care and attention. The case has raised concerns about road safety and the protection of vulnerable individuals. The pre-trial conference is scheduled for May 13th.

A woman has been charged in Singapore 's State Courts for allegedly causing a fatal traffic accident in Chinatown on February 6th, which resulted in the death of a six-year-old girl and serious injuries to her mother. The accused, accompanied by her husband, appeared in court on Wednesday, April 8th, facing two charges related to the incident. One charge pertains to driving without due care and attention, leading to the death of the young girl.

The second charge accuses her of driving without due care and attention, resulting in grievous hurt to the girl's 31-year-old mother. The Deputy Public Prosecutor, Vishnu Menon, requested a six-week adjournment to allow for the ongoing investigation to be completed. A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for May 13th. The prosecutor did not object to the defense’s application for a gag order under the Children and Young Persons Act, due to the presence of the woman's son in the car at the time of the accident, making him a potential witness. The court recognized the importance of protecting the child from potential exposure and further distress, especially considering his relationship with the accused. This decision underlines the sensitivity surrounding the case and the legal framework that aims to shield vulnerable individuals, particularly children, from the potential harm of public scrutiny, especially when this scrutiny involves online posts. The protection extends to the mother as a consequence of her relationship with her child.\The accident occurred on Spring Street in Chinatown at approximately 11:50 am. According to the charges, the woman failed to maintain proper lookout while making a right turn as she exited an open-space carpark. This alleged failure resulted in a collision with two pedestrians, Sheyna Lashira Smaradiani and her mother, Raisha Anindra Pascasiswi. Both are Indonesian nationals who were on holiday in Singapore at the time. Following the accident, both were rushed to the hospital. Sadly, Sheyna was pronounced dead at the hospital, and her remains were repatriated to Indonesia on February 8th, where she was buried in south Jakarta on the same day. Raisha has since been discharged from the hospital, however, it is unclear the extent of her physical or psychological recovery. The case underscores the devastating consequences of road accidents, particularly for victims and their families. The prosecution is focusing not only on the immediate events of the accident but also the legal and personal ramifications, including the protection of the child involved. The details surrounding the tragic event are unfolding through legal proceedings, including investigations into the events leading up to the collision. \Legal proceedings are subject to specific penalties. The charges against the woman carry significant potential consequences. If convicted of driving without due care and attention, causing death, she could face up to three years in jail, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both. For driving without due care and attention, causing grievous hurt, the penalty could be imprisonment for up to two years, a fine of up to $5,000, or both. In addition to potential imprisonment and fines, the accused also faces the possibility of being disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles. The penalties reflect the severity of the offenses and the legal system's commitment to holding drivers accountable for their actions on the road, while also protecting the interest of society. Furthermore, the case draws attention to broader road safety concerns. Road traffic fatalities in Singapore reached a 10-year high in 2025, with 149 deaths recorded, compared to 141 in 2016. This increase highlights the urgency of addressing road safety measures and the importance of responsible driving, thus saving lives and preventing injuries





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Singapore Chinatown Accident Traffic Death Court Gag Order

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