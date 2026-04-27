Woman Bravely Confronts Smoker in Restaurant, Sparks Online Praise

A woman's courageous act of confronting a smoker in a restaurant has gone viral, sparking a discussion about enforcing no-smoking regulations and public health. She plans to report the incident to the Ministry of Health.

A video has gone viral on social media showcasing a woman bravely confronting an individual suspected of smoking inside a restaurant. The incident, which occurred on April 23rd at a restaurant in Taman Tun Aminah, Skudai, Johor Bahru, was captured on TikTok by @cokelatcair_.

In the video, the woman points out the inconsiderate act of discarding cigarette ash on the restaurant floor, questioning whether the individual intends to clean it up. She expresses her frustration at the lack of respect shown by the smoker, highlighting the disregard for common courtesy. The woman further states her intention to report the incident to the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM), emphasizing she will proceed with a report if she has sufficient evidence.

While the video doesn't explicitly show the act of smoking, the individual targeted by the woman remains silent and appears to ignore her reprimand. A 'No Smoking' sign is clearly visible near the restaurant's payment counter. The shared video has garnered over two million views and widespread attention on social media platforms like X. Many users have praised the woman's courage in addressing the smoker, with some supporting her decision to file a report with the authorities.

Others suggest that the restaurant owner should have been the one to address the issue. It is important to note that smoking in designated non-smoking areas is a punishable offense in Malaysia, carrying a fine of RM5,000 to RM10,000 or imprisonment up to two years. Individuals can report such violations through the KKM's WhatsApp line (010-8608949) or via the Jom Lapor website, providing photographic evidence and details of the incident.

The Ministry of Health Malaysia has also published a list of 28 places where smoking is prohibited under the Control of Tobacco Products for Public Health Act 2024. The online response to the video has been overwhelmingly positive, with comments praising the woman's bravery and acknowledging the importance of enforcing no-smoking regulations. One user commented, 'Good on this sister, sometimes even the shop owner doesn't scold [the smoker]'.

Another stated, 'Thank you to the sister who bravely scolded the smoker in the restaurant. At the same time, praise the attitude of the [smoker] for remaining silent and not arguing, because if someone else had responded, the whole restaurant would have been in chaos'. Even a fellow smoker chimed in, advising others to refrain from smoking in prohibited areas like restaurants.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenge of enforcing no-smoking laws and the role individuals can play in promoting a healthier environment. The case also underscores the importance of clear signage and the responsibility of both business owners and patrons to adhere to regulations designed to protect public health





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Smoking Ban Public Health Restaurant Malaysia Viral Video

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Woman Miscarries After Alleged Domestic Abuse in Sungai PetaniA 39-year-old hospital worker in Sungai Petani miscarried after suffering severe injuries believed to be caused by her husband. The victim, who is 12 weeks pregnant, is currently receiving treatment at Hospital Sultan Abdul Halim. Her brother filed a police report after learning of the abuse and the husband's threats, also reporting the theft of RM50,000 worth of jewelry and savings. Police are investigating under the Domestic Violence Act.

Read more »

Police Search for Woman Suspected of Abusing Three-Year-Old Son in Batu CavesPolice are actively searching for a woman suspected of abusing her three-year-old son in Batu Caves. The investigation began after a report was lodged by the child’s grandmother, who suspected abuse based on the child’s cries. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Read more »

Semporna Mobile Clinic Team Rescues Patients After Boat CapsizesA team from the Semporna Community Mobile Boat Clinic in Sabah bravely rescued two island residents whose boat capsized shortly after receiving medical treatment, demonstrating exceptional dedication and courage. The Health Minister praised their actions, highlighting their commitment to serving remote communities.

Read more »

Israeli Police Intervene in Protests, Demolitions Threaten Palestinian Homes in SilwanIsraeli police clashed with activists protesting the forced displacement of Palestinians in East Jerusalem's Silwan neighborhood. A 97-year-old woman faces the imminent demolition of her home, part of a larger pattern of increased demolitions in the Al-Bustan area to make way for a tourism park. Residents report difficulties obtaining building permits and a halt in negotiations for housing solutions.

Read more »

Farmer charged with murder over Kota Tinggi shooting that killed three at restaurantKOTA TINGGI, April 27 — A 71-year-old farmer was charged at a Magistrates’ Court here for the fatal shooting involving two men and a woman at a restaurant last week.The accused...

Read more »

Unemployed woman fined for cheating HSA patient out of RM700KUALA LUMPUR: Shares in garment retailer Padini Holdings Bhd pared nearly 10% to an intra-morning low of RM1.40 on Monday following last Friday's report that some of its bank accounts had been frozen by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in an ongoing money-laundering investigation.

Read more »