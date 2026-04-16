Woman Arrested for Impersonating Lawyer in Terengganu Court

A 30-something woman has been arrested by police in Terengganu for allegedly impersonating a lawyer and defrauding individuals. The suspect gained access to the courthouse by claiming to be legal counsel for a detainee, only to later admit to being a surety. She faces charges under Section 419 of the Penal Code for cheating by personation.

A startling incident unfolded in the Terengganu justice system when a woman, believed to be orchestrating a fraudulent scheme by posing as a lawyer, was escorted by police officers to the Kuala Terengganu Court . The arrest, which occurred in the Setiu Magistrate's Court on Sunday, has raised serious concerns about security and integrity within legal proceedings.

The woman, identified as being in her 30s, allegedly engaged in deception by presenting herself as a legal representative to a detainee. This allowed her access to the detainee within the court premises. During the proceedings where the detainee's charges were being read, the suspect made a surprising admission, stating to the court officials that she was merely a guarantor for the detainee and not their legal counsel. This inconsistency immediately raised suspicion among the law enforcement officers present. According to Mohd Zain, the police official overseeing the case, officers on duty became suspicious that the suspect was attempting to defraud the system by impersonating a lawyer. Her intent, it is believed, was to gain unauthorized access and potentially influence the proceedings or gather information under false pretenses. The suspect was subsequently apprehended at her residence in the Kuala Terengganu district. She has been remanded for three days, with her detention set to last until Saturday, to facilitate ongoing police investigations. The charges brought against her are under Section 419 of the Penal Code, which deals with cheating by personation, a serious offense that carries significant penalties. This case highlights the vulnerability of legal processes to deceptive tactics and underscores the importance of vigilance by court staff and police personnel to maintain the sanctity of justice. The incident in Terengganu serves as a stark reminder of the lengths to which individuals may go to commit fraud and exploit the trust placed in legal professionals. The suspect's ability to gain entry and interact with a detainee by falsely claiming to be a lawyer points to potential lapses in security protocols or a sophisticated level of deception. Her admission, while ultimately leading to her apprehension, highlights a deliberate attempt to mislead the court and its officers. The investigation will likely delve into the motive behind the impersonation and whether any accomplices were involved. Furthermore, the case may prompt a review of access procedures within the courts to prevent similar occurrences in the future. The legal community and the public alike will be awaiting the outcome of the investigation and the subsequent legal proceedings, hoping that justice will be served and that such brazen attempts to undermine the judicial process will be met with appropriate consequences. The Terengganu police have assured that a thorough investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of the alleged deception and to ensure the integrity of the legal system remains uncompromised. The charges under Section 419 of the Penal Code indicate a direct intent to deceive through assumed identity, suggesting a calculated effort to manipulate the situation for personal gain or other undisclosed purposes. This arrest emphasizes the critical role of law enforcement in identifying and prosecuting individuals who attempt to subvert justice through fraudulent means





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Impersonation Fraud Lawyer Court Arrest

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