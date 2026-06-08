Wizz Air to Offer Starlink Internet Across Fleet, First European Low-Cost Carrier to Adopt Service

Wizz Air becomes the first European ultra-low-cost carrier to announce plans for fleet-wide Starlink satellite internet, as rival airlines cite cost concerns and SpaceX prepares for its initial public offering.

Wizz Air , the European ultra- low-cost carrier , has announced plans to deploy Elon Musk's Starlink satellite internet service across its entire fleet starting next year. This move positions Wizz Air as the first budget airline in Europe to adopt Starlink , a service provided by SpaceX.

The announcement coincides with the upcoming public listing of SpaceX, Starlink's parent company, which is scheduled for this week. Rival low-cost carriers like Ryanair and EasyJet have previously expressed reservations about implementing Starlink due to its high costs. Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, has estimated the annual expense to be as high as $250 million, factoring in additional fuel consumption from the equipment.

Starlink, already the world's largest satellite operator, has established partnerships with major U.S. airlines including American Airlines, Southwest, United, and Alaska, as well as international carriers such as Singapore Airlines and Emirates. Wizz Air's decision follows its recent financial outlook; in May, the airline projected it would break even or post a modest profit for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

The company reported a 26% increase in passenger numbers in May and anticipates robust revenue growth during the summer season, citing its competitive pricing strategy that helps mitigate consumer concerns related to geopolitical tensions, including the conflict in Iran. Full-year financial results are due to be released on Thursday





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Wizz Air Starlink Spacex In-Flight Wi-Fi Low-Cost Carrier Ryanair Easyjet Satellite Internet Airline Technology Fleet Upgrade

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