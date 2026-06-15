Windup Watch Fair: A Celebration of Independent Watchmaking and Community

Explore how the Windup Watch Fair, founded by Blake Malin, revolutionized the watch industry by championing microbrands and creating an inclusive space for enthusiasts and independent creators. From its humble beginnings to multi-city expansion, the fair has become a cornerstone for accessible horology and direct consumer engagement.

The Windup Watch Fair , founded by Blake Malin of Worn & Wound, emerged as a reaction against the exclusive, luxury-focused atmosphere of traditional watch industry events.

Held in venues like Center 415 in Manhattan, the fair provides a platform for microbrands-small, independent watch companies known for innovative designs and accessible pricing. Unlike high-end shows dominated by names like Rolex and Hublot, the Windup fosters an authentic, approachable community where enthusiasts and creators connect directly.

Since its inception, the fair has expanded to multiple cities, including San Francisco, Chicago, and Dallas, becoming a vital venue for brands like Brew Watch Co. to gain exposure and engage with customers. For many microbrands, participation is essential for credibility and networking, even as the majority of sales occur online. The event's growth reflects a broader shift in horology toward inclusivity and direct-to-consumer models, with supporters like Oris recognizing the value of consumer interaction.

Upcoming fairs are scheduled for Chicago in July and New York in October





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Windup Watch Fair Microbrands Watch Enthusiasts Independent Watchmaking Blake Malin

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