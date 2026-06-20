Wildlife Officials Seize Elephant Tusk, Pangolins, and Scales in Sabah

Wildlife officials in Sabah, Malaysia, have seized an elephant tusk, 10 live pangolins, and 9 kg of pangolin scales in a major operation to combat wildlife trafficking.

KOTA KINABALU: Wildlife officials seized an elephant tusk , 10 live pangolins, and 9 kg of pangolin scales during Ops Khazanah in Kinabatangan. The operation took place at 8.30am on Friday (June 19), near the entrance of a plantation in Kg Paris 3.

Wildlife officials inspected a 27-year-old Filipino man and found the items in his possession. Sabah Wildlife Department Director Mohd Soffian Abu Bakar stated that the integrated operation was conducted in collaboration with the General Operations Force. When asked whether the tusk belonged to a butchered elephant found in a forest reserve in Tongod last month, he indicated that investigations are still ongoing.

Based on initial investigations, the suspect claimed he had purchased the tusk from someone else, so we can't yet confirm if it came from the hacked elephant, he said. Mohd Soffian added that all seized items, along with the suspect, will be investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment of 1997. He urged the public to refrain from participating in such illegal activities and to report any incidents to the authorities immediately.

The suspect has been taken into custody and is being held for further questioning. Wildlife officials are continuing their investigation into the seizure of the pangolins and pangolin scales. The seized items are believed to be worth a significant amount of money on the black market. The operation is part of a larger effort to combat wildlife trafficking in the region.

Wildlife officials are working closely with other law enforcement agencies to identify and prosecute those involved in the trade. The public is being urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. In a separate incident, a group of poachers was arrested in a forest reserve in Tawau last week. The poachers were found to be in possession of several endangered species, including a clouded leopard and a Bornean orangutan.

The incident highlights the ongoing threat posed by wildlife trafficking in the region. Wildlife officials are working tirelessly to protect endangered species and bring those involved in the trade to justice. The public is being urged to support conservation efforts and report any incidents of wildlife trafficking to the authorities immediately





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Wildlife Trafficking Pangolin Scales Elephant Tusk Sabah Malaysia

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