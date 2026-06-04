Wildlife experts have made a significant discovery in Angola's Lisima plateau, finding eight new species of dragonfly, three unknown grasshoppers, and around 60 new butterflies and moths in vivid hues. The discovery is a crucial step in the effort to record and protect the world's species, and the conservation group's work is essential in preventing further destruction of the natural habitat.

Wildlife experts have made a significant discovery in Angola 's Lisima plateau, finding eight new species of dragonfly, three unknown grasshoppers, and around 60 new butterflies and moths in vivid hues.

The Wilderness Project, a conservation group, visited the waters that flow through the plateau and feed four of Africa's major rivers: the Congo, Okavango, Zambezi, and Cuanza. Among the new species discovered are an armoured, predatory cricket, a previously undescribed species of copper caterpillar and its adult butterfly, and a crowned crab spider that fluoresces under ultraviolet light.

The armoured crickets are described as very cool and very fierce-looking, with the ability to squirt fluid onto anyone trying to attack them as a defense mechanism. The discovery is significant given the global ecological crisis that has put a million plant and animal species on the brink of extinction. Scientists estimate that there are 8.7 million species in the world, but science has only identified 1.5 million.

Many species are fast disappearing due to human activity, with over 800 animal species going extinct since around 1500. The wildlife in the Lisima plateau is threatened by tree-felling, deforestation, and the artisanal diamond mining industry, as well as slash-and-burn agriculture, which razes natural forests to use the soil for planting, only to see the nutrients wash away.

The experts are frantically trying to record species before they disappear, and the discovery in the Lisima plateau is a crucial step in this effort. The conservation group is working to protect the wildlife in the area and prevent further destruction of the natural habitat.

In a related development, Malaysia's top pairs Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik and Pearly Tan-M Thinaah have qualified for the second round of the Indonesia Open, while planthoppers have been found to have flattened front legs that make them look like leaves among vegetation. However, these findings are not directly related to the discovery in the Lisima plateau, and are included here as a separate development.

The Malaysia pair's qualification for the second round is a significant achievement in the world of badminton, and the discovery of the planthoppers' unique camouflage ability is a fascinating example of the diversity of insect life. The Indonesia Open is a major badminton tournament, and the Malaysia pair's qualification for the second round is a testament to their skill and dedication.

The planthoppers' unique camouflage ability is a reminder of the incredible diversity of life on Earth, and the importance of protecting and preserving our natural habitats. The Wilderness Project's discovery in the Lisima plateau is a significant step in the effort to record and protect the world's species, and the conservation group's work is crucial in preventing further destruction of the natural habitat.

In addition, a promotion is being offered to new users of a financial service, with an additional free RM10 when signing up using a specific code and meeting a minimum cash-in requirement. This promotion is not directly related to the discovery in the Lisima plateau, and is included here as a separate development. The promotion is a great opportunity for new users to try out the service and take advantage of the additional free RM10.

The financial service offers a range of benefits and features, and the promotion is a great way to get started. The promotion is subject to certain terms and conditions, which must be met in order to qualify for the additional free RM10. The terms and conditions are outlined in the promotion details, and users are encouraged to read and understand them before signing up.





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Wildlife Angola Lisima Plateau Dragonfly Grasshopper Butterfly Moth Conservation Ecological Crisis Species Extinction

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