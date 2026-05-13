Wildlife Enforcer Detains Man for Possessing 22 Protected Murai Batu Birds

Sabah Wildlife Department director Mohd Soffian Abu Bakar revealed that the operation resulted in the detention of a 55-year-old man and the seizure of 22 Murai Batu birds at a business premise. The man was detained for assisting investigations under Section 41(2) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 for possessing protected wildlife without a valid permit. The birds were kept in various bird cages without any valid permit or licence from the department.

A 55-year-old man was detained after a wildlife operation in Penampang , Sabah , found and seized 22 white-rumped shamas (Murai Batu), locally known as protected birds.

The operation was conducted jointly by the Wildlife Department and Bukit Aman's Wildlife Crime Bureau/Special Investigation Intelligence. A man was detained for assisting investigations under the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 for possessing protected wildlife without a valid permit. If convicted, the man faces fines ranging from RM30,000 to RM100,000 or a jail term of six months to five years.

The Wildlife Department views seriously any activity involving the illegal keeping, possession, and trade of wildlife and urged the public to channel any information on wildlife-related offences to assist conservation efforts





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Wildlife Department Penampang Sabah White-Rumped Shamas Possession Keeping Trade Permit Section Entactment Spoke Pajak One HSI Operation Raid Diesel Sandakan

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