Why Surah Ar-Rahman Is Beneficial for Children Before School

Discover the importance of reciting Surah Ar-Rahman to children before they go to school. This article explores the significance of verses 1-4 and how they can positively influence a child's emotional well-being, understanding of faith, and communication skills.

Follow TRPbm's Telegram channel for timely and relevant updates! Every parent desires their children to grow up healthy, with good character, and to be knowledgeable. For Muslims, one practice often adopted is reading verses from the Quran . Among the surahs frequently recited for young ones are Al-Fatihah, the three Quls, Al-Insyirah, and the first four verses of Ar-Rahman.

This article delves into why Surah Ar-Rahman is encouraged to be read to children before they go to school. Muslims are well aware that Ar-Rahman is one of the 99 names of Allah SWT. Surah Ar-Rahman was revealed in Mecca before the Prophet Muhammad SAW migrated to Medina.

In a Threads post (@themomtribe.my), a social media user and mother shared why parents are encouraged to read verses 1 to 4 of Surah Ar-Rahman to their children before they attend school. She stated that the surah generally aims to provide comfort and clarity to the child's mind throughout the day. Here is an explanation of verses 1 to 4 of Surah Ar-Rahman:

#1. Verse 1 of Surah Ar-Rahman ٱلرَّحْمَـٰنُ Meaning: “The Most Gracious.” As the meaning implies, this verse explains that everything begins with Allah SWT's compassion towards His creations. When this verse is recited to children, they will feel enveloped in Allah SWT's love, thereby increasing their peace of mind and confidence. “It's not just a prayer; it forms an emotional foundation,” she said.

#2. Verse 2 of Surah Ar-Rahman عَلَّمَ ٱلْقُرْءَانَ Meaning: “Who has taught the Quran.” This verse signifies that guidance from Allah SWT is paramount before anything else. The Threads user mentioned that this reminds children that it is not only academic achievement that is important in this world, but also religious guidance. “The Quran is the guide, not just (focusing) on the school curriculum,” she said.

#3. Verse 3 of Surah Ar-Rahman خَلَقَ ٱلْإِنسَـٰنَ Meaning: “He created mankind.” In the third verse, children are reminded that humans were created by Allah SWT. Although it may seem simple, it is effective in teaching children about humility and the purpose of being alive in this world. “They were not (created) randomly, but with intention. So their lives are meaningful, even from a young age,” she explained.

#4. Verse 4 of Surah Ar-Rahman عَلَّمَهُ ٱلْبَيَانَ Meaning: “He taught him (mankind) to speak.” All the knowledge possessed by humans undoubtedly comes from Allah SWT, including the ability to speak, express feelings, and communicate. The Threads user clarified that this verse is important to remind children to express their feelings and distinguish between right and wrong, making this verse relevant to be read to them before they are sent to school.

View on Threads Prayer When Reading Verse 4 of Ar-Rahman for Children to Speak Well Based on an article from the blog of a mother, Yaya Azura, verses 1 to 4 of Ar-Rahman can also be practiced as an effort to help children speak well. “For children who have speech delays or speech impediments, parents can practice this surah,” she said. While reading verse 4 of Surah Ar-Rahman, pray silently: Meaning: “O Allah, teach my child Al-Bayan, clear knowledge, the skill to speak, the skill to gain knowledge and act upon knowledge.”

Prayer When Reading Verse 3 of Ar-Rahman for Children to be Wise In addition, verses of Surah Ar-Rahman can also be read to children before they go to school so that they are granted intelligence and wisdom by Allah SWT. While reading verse 3 of Surah Ar-Rahman, pray silently: Meaning: “O Allah, who created my child as a human, make him a human.”

Read Related Articles: Trained Since Birth, This Baby Can Continue Reading Surah Lazim Al-Quran Read Related Articles: Man Shares Interview Prayer, Many Admit to Getting Jobs After Practicing Read Related Articles: “Soothing to the Ears to Hear” – Content Continuing Al-Quran Reading Before Receiving Raya Money Catches Attention Share viral and latest stories with us on TRPbm social media Facebook, Twitter, Threads and Instagram





therakyatpost / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Surah Ar-Rahman Quran Children Education Islamic Parenting

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hollywood Stars Who Walked Away: Why Fame Didn't Last ForeverThis article explores the decisions of several prominent Hollywood figures who, at the height of their careers, chose to step away from the spotlight. Focusing on figures like Cameron Diaz, Jack Gleeson, Bridget Fonda, Freddie Prinze Jr., and Rick Moranis, it examines the various reasons behind their departures, including a desire for personal fulfillment, family commitments, and shifts in priorities.

Read more »

Why did a World Athletics warning take weeks to reach MA’s council?A letter sent in January surfaced only at last Thursday’s meeting, prompting questions over delays, limited disclosure and missed chances for earlier action.

Read more »

Masih berlakon walau kini ceburi dunia pelaburanMasih berlakon walau kini ceburi dunia pelaburan - Zoey Rahman

Read more »

Remembering Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman: A Legacy in Silat Seni GayongMalay Mail examines the life and journey of Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman, founder of Silat Seni Gayong, whose story has been brought to a new generation through the Gayong films. The article delves into his early training, encounters with royalty, military service, and contributions to the martial art of Silat Seni Gayong.

Read more »

Ruby Rose Accuses Katy Perry of Sexual AssaultActress Ruby Rose has accused pop star Katy Perry of sexual assault, alleging an incident that occurred nearly two decades ago at a nightclub in Australia. Rose shared the accusation on social media, detailing the event and explaining why she remained silent for so long. Perry's representative has denied the allegation, calling it false and reckless.

Read more »

Which Countries Are Involved In The US Blockade Of The Strait Of Hormuz, And Where Does Malaysia Stand?Explaining what’s happening, who’s on which side, and why it matters for Malaysians.

Read more »