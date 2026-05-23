Why Mosquitoes Prefer Some People Over Others

Scientists have made significant progress in understanding why mosquitoes prefer certain individuals over others, and the findings suggest that it has to do with the unique chemical signals each person emits. The study found that mosquitoes are attracted to specific compounds that are produced by the human microbiome, and that drinking alcohol can increase attractiveness to mosquitoes.

Scientists are making progress in understanding why mosquitoes prefer certain individuals over others, and the findings suggest that it has to do with the unique chemical signals each person emits, rather than factors like blood type or skin color.

The researchers used a combination of experiments, including spraying human odor onto fruits and letting mosquitoes land on them, to identify the specific compounds that mosquitoes find appealing. The study found that mosquitoes are attracted to a specific compounds called 1-octen-3-ol and other metabolites of human microbiota, which are produced by the body's microbiome.

The researchers also found that drinking alcohol can increase the attractiveness of a person to mosquitoes, as it raises body temperature and changes the amount of exhaled carbon dioxide and skin odor. The study has important implications for understanding why mosquitoes prefer certain individuals over others, and how to avoid getting bitten. Climate change is also expanding the range of mosquitoes that roam, making it more pressing to understand why they prefer some people over others





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mosquitoes Climate Change Chemical Signals Human Microbiome Alcohol Attractiveness

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Penang LRT deal thoroughly vetted despite single-source RFP, says govtTransport ministry tells why SRS Consortium Sdn Bhd was awarded the project's Package 1 contract through a 'single-source request for proposal'.

Read more »

Why Indonesia’s plan to gatekeep its biggest commodity exports is rattling businesses and investorsSEOUL, May 22 (Reuters) - ⁠Members of Samsung Electronics' South Korean union ⁠will begin voting on Friday on a ‌tentative pay deal reached with the company, with voting due to run into next week, according to a union ​notice on its website.

Read more »

Why China rare earth breakthrough in icy northeast could cement global dominanceSHAH ALAM: A debt collector who became the subject of a police manhunt over a sexual assault case involving a teenage boy has pleaded guilty in separate courts here to a string of offences, including physical sexual assault, wrongful confinement, causing hurt, robbery and drug use.

Read more »

Finding love on LinkedIn: Why are more singles giving it a shot?t's fun, it's entertaining, full of action, and crucially, you can watch it without knowing anything about Mandalorian customs or any Star Wars lore.

Read more »