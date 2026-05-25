WHO Urges Neighboring Nations to Act Now to Counter Ebola Outbreak

The World Health Organisation has sounded the alarm for countries neighbouring the Democratic Republic of Congo to take immediate action to counter the Ebola outbreak.



According to the WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the delay in detecting the outbreak has resulted in a very fast-moving epidemic, and the current outbreak is especially challenging.



The WHO is working with the UN to provide financial and medical support to the DRC, and has declared the outbreak an international emergency.

The World Health Organisation has sounded the alarm for countries neighbouring the Democratic Republic of Congo to take immediate action to counter the Ebola outbreak, which is spreading rapidly across the vast central African country.

The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned that the delay in detecting the outbreak has resulted in a very fast-moving epidemic and that the current outbreak is especially challenging. The eastern provinces of the DRC, where the outbreak was first detected in mid-May, are highly insecure due to intensified fighting and mistrust of outside authorities, and there are no approved vaccines or therapeutics for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola behind the current outbreak.





Out of the DRC, 10 confirmed Ebola deaths and 220 suspected deaths have been recorded since mid-May, with the WHO stating that the true spread of the virus is probably much wider due to the circulation of the virus under the radar for some time. Neighbouring countries, including Uganda, are confirmed to have seen cases, and ten other African countries are at risk of infection.





The WHO has declared the outbreak an international emergency, and is working with the UN to provide financial and medical support to the DRC. Tedros has stressed the importance of addressing the trust deficit in Ebola-affected communities and has assured that the WHO has a good understanding of how to stop the spread of the virus. \





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