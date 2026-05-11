WHO Recommends Quarantining Hantavirus Contacts as First Symptoms Appear

The WHO has recommended quarantining hantavirus contacts to prevent potential outbreaks, highlighting the importance of isolating those in the first moments of illness as the infection is most infectious at that stage. Countries have been following WHO guidelines and implementing 42- to 45-day quarantines for potential exposure to the rare virus. The ship's close quarters and shared living conditions likely contributed to its rapid spread, with passengers experiencing mild initial symptoms. The outbreak raised global concern due to the potential for spread as evacuees return to their countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends quarantining hantavirus contacts as the first symptoms of the virus appear, stating that the highest transmission risk is during this period.

A deadly outbreak on the Dutch-flagged MV Hondius cruise ship has claimed three lives after nearly 150 people, including evacuees, were quarantined for six weeks due to potential exposure. The incubation period for the Andes virus, the only known hantavirus strain to spread between humans, is around 42 days, with most patients developing symptoms after about three weeks.

WHO has recommended isolation for potential contacts, citing the virus's mild initial symptoms and the potential for more cases in the coming days. Countries, following WHO guidelines, have implemented quarantines of varying lengths, and the United States' approach to repatriating passengers may have risks, according to WHO's Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus





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World Health Organization Hantavirus Quarantine Transmission Risk Incubation Period Symptoms Close Quarters Spreading Virus

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