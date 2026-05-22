WHO Raises Risk of Bundibugyo Strain Ebola Outbreak in Congo

The World Health Organization has raised the risk of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola turning into a national outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo to 'very high'. The strain was declared an emergency of international concern by the WHO on Sunday. So far, 82 cases have been confirmed in Congo, with seven confirmed deaths, 177 suspected deaths and almost 750 suspected cases. The situation in Uganda is stable, with two cases confirmed in people who traveled from the DRC, one of them fatal. Measures and treatments have been implemented and are expected to be successful in preventing the wide spread of the virus.

The World Health Organization has raised the risk of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola turning into a national outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo to 'very high'.

Bundibugyo, for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment, was declared an emergency of international concern by the WHO on Sunday. So far, 82 cases have been confirmed in Congo, with seven confirmed deaths, 177 suspected deaths and almost 750 suspected cases. The situation in Uganda is stable, with two cases confirmed in people who traveled from the DRC, one of them fatal.

The potential of this virus spreading rapidly is high, very high, and that changed the whole dynamic. Measures taken in Uganda, including intense contact tracing and cancellation of a mass gathering, appear to have been effective in stemming the spread of the virus. A U.S. national who was working in Congo has been confirmed positive and transferred to Germany for care.

The WHO's chief scientist, Sylvie Briand, said an antiviral treatment called Obeldesivir could be used among Ebola contacts to prevent them developing the disease. This is a promising treatment drug, but it has still to be implemented under a very, very strict protocol





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bundibugyo Strain Of Ebola World Health Organization Emergency Of International Concern Democratic Republic Of Congo Uganda Contact Tracing Mass Gathering U.S. National Germany Treatment Drug Strict Protocol Preventing The Spread High-Risk Contact

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Soccer-DR Congo forced to change World Cup preparations due to Ebola outbreakKUALA LUMPUR: The FBM KLCI extended its losing streak to a seventh straight session on Thursday, closing at its intraday low amid mixed performances across regional markets.

Read more »

American Ebola Patient's Family Admitted to Isolation Ward in BerlinThe family of a US citizen who contracted Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo has been admitted to an isolation ward at a Berlin hospital where he is being treated

Read more »

India-Africa summit in New Delhi postponed over deadly Congo Ebola outbreakNEW DELHI, May 21 — India and the African Union have postponed a summit meeting due to take place next week in New Delhi after a deadly Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of...

Read more »

Ebola: Sidang kemuncak Afrika ditangguhSidang kemuncak yang dijadual berlangsung minggu depan di New Delhi susulan wabak Ebola maut di Republik Demokratik Congo.

Read more »