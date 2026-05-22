WHO Raises Ebola Risk Level to Very High in DRC

The World Health Organization has raised the risk level to very high in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to a deadly Ebola outbreak, with 82 confirmed cases and seven confirmed deaths. The less common Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has emerged, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised the risk level to very high for the Democratic Republic of Congo ( DRC ) due to a deadly Ebola outbreak, with a total of 82 confirmed cases and seven confirmed deaths.

The risk assessment level was elevated from high to very high, which means the potential impact of the public health threat is high, and the necessary response measures must be implemented. The outbreak was caused by the less common Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, for which there are no approved vaccines or treatments. Intensive contact tracing and surveillance are essential to prevent further spread





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Ebola DRC World Health Organization Outbreak Bundibugyo Strain

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WHO Raises Risk of Bundibugyo Strain Ebola Outbreak in CongoThe World Health Organization has raised the risk of the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola turning into a national outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo to 'very high'. The strain was declared an emergency of international concern by the WHO on Sunday. So far, 82 cases have been confirmed in Congo, with seven confirmed deaths, 177 suspected deaths and almost 750 suspected cases. The situation in Uganda is stable, with two cases confirmed in people who traveled from the DRC, one of them fatal. Measures and treatments have been implemented and are expected to be successful in preventing the wide spread of the virus.

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