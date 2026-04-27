White House to Review Presidential Security After Shooting Near Correspondents' Dinner

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will lead a meeting with Secret Service and Homeland Security officials to assess and improve security protocols following a shooting incident near the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. The administration reaffirms its support for the Secret Service.

The White House is responding to a concerning security incident that occurred near a gathering of journalists and administration officials in Washington D.C. over the weekend.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles will convene a meeting this week with key security personnel to review and enhance presidential security protocols. This decision follows a shooting that took place in close proximity to the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, prompting a thorough examination of the existing security measures. The incident has understandably raised questions about the safety of large-scale events involving President Trump and the need for potential adjustments to security strategies.

The senior White House official emphasized that President Trump and the entire administration maintain full confidence in the U.S. Secret Service. Despite the unsettling nature of the shooting, the administration views the Secret Service’s leadership as capable and committed to ensuring the President’s safety. The upcoming meeting is not intended as a critique of the Secret Service’s performance, but rather as a proactive step to reinforce security and explore any avenues for improvement.

The focus will be on a comprehensive review of the security response on Saturday, identifying any areas where adjustments could be made to bolster protection for future events. This includes a detailed assessment of the perimeter security, access control measures, and the coordination between different security agencies involved in event planning and execution. The administration recognizes the importance of maintaining a balance between providing robust security and allowing for the necessary access for media and public engagement.

The meeting, scheduled for early this week, will include representatives from both the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security. The discussion will center around 'protocol and practices' currently in place for major events featuring President Trump. The goal is to evaluate the effectiveness of these protocols and identify any potential vulnerabilities. The White House official stated that the review will be exhaustive, aiming to explore 'everything possible' to guarantee the safety of future events.

This commitment extends beyond simply reacting to the recent incident; it reflects a broader dedication to continuously improving security measures and adapting to evolving threats. The administration understands that the security landscape is constantly changing, and proactive measures are essential to staying ahead of potential risks. The outcome of the meeting is expected to result in recommendations for enhanced security procedures, potentially including adjustments to event planning, security personnel deployment, and technological safeguards.

The White House intends to implement these recommendations swiftly to ensure the highest level of protection for the President and all participants in future events





staronline / 🏆 4. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

White House Security Secret Service Donald Trump Susie Wiles Homeland Security Shooting Presidential Security White House Correspondents' Association

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shooting Disrupts White House Correspondents' Dinner; President Trump Escorted to SafetyA shooting incident occurred at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 25, 2026, leading to the evacuation of the Washington Hilton and the immediate security response. President Trump and Vice President Vance were unharmed, and a suspect is in custody.

Read more »

Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner; President Trump EvacuatedAn incident involving alleged shots fired occurred at the Washington Hilton during the White House Correspondents' Dinner while President Trump was in attendance. Law enforcement responded, securing the scene and evacuating attendees. A suspect is reportedly in custody, though details remain unconfirmed. This incident follows previous attempts against President Trump's life.

Read more »

Shooting at White House Correspondents' Association DinnerPresident Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were evacuated from the White House Correspondents' Association dinner after shots were fired. A shooter has been apprehended according to the President's social media post. Panic ensued with guests diving for cover as Secret Service responded.

Read more »

Shots Fired at White House Correspondents' Dinner; Suspect in CustodyShots were fired at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington D.C. on April 25, 2026, prompting the evacuation of President Trump, Vice President Vance, and other officials. A suspect has been detained, and one law enforcement officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury.

Read more »

How the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner unfoldedThe couple's recent appearance on a Japanese television show generated considerable buzz and discussion among the public.

Read more »

Security Review Underway After Shooting Near White House Correspondents' DinnerU.S. law enforcement officials are reassessing security protocols after a gunman opened fire near the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, raising concerns about protective measures for high-profile events. The incident has highlighted vulnerabilities in current security arrangements and sparked calls for expanded perimeters and better interagency coordination.

Read more »