WFH Policy to Maintain Productivity Without Disrupting Economic Activity, Says Economy Minister

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir addresses the work-from-home policy for civil servants, highlighting its focus on sustaining productivity without hindering economic operations. He also discusses measures to ensure sufficient supply of essential goods and emphasizes the need for clear communication on economic issues to the public.

Economy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir addressed concerns regarding the upcoming work-from-home (WFH) policy for civil servants, emphasizing its focus on maintaining productivity without disrupting economic activity.

Speaking to Bernama on the sidelines of the Ruang Bicara program titled ‘Addressing the Energy Crisis: Ensuring Economic Stability’, he clarified that unlike the WFH implementation during the Covid-19 pandemic, this policy's objective is to sustain productivity by allowing civil servants to perform their duties remotely. This approach is designed to ensure that economic operations continue smoothly while also maintaining the commitment of civil servants to their responsibilities. The minister underscored that the government’s priority is to mitigate any negative impacts on the economy and to ensure that the transition to WFH does not hinder progress. He assured the public that the government is closely monitoring the situation to minimize any potential disruptions and to maintain stability across various sectors. The focus remains on safeguarding the economic well-being of the nation while prioritizing the health and safety of the workforce.\Akmal Nasrullah also addressed public concerns regarding the potential for panic buying, stating that the government has proactively taken early measures to secure adequate supply of essential goods. These measures were initiated following the activation of the National Economic Action Council (MTEN) early last month and include reviewing supply chain issues and ensuring the availability of essential items. The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security has provided assurances that there are sufficient stocks of essential goods. The rice supply, for example, is expected to last for approximately nine months, while other items will be managed based on production factors. The government is also closely monitoring the supply of fresh produce such as vegetables and the availability of protein sources including chicken and eggs, along with animal feed. The minister urged the public not to engage in panic buying, highlighting that hoarding could destabilize existing stock levels. He stressed the importance of maintaining confidence in the supply chain and avoiding behaviors that could disrupt the market. The government’s proactive approach and the ongoing monitoring of essential goods are crucial in ensuring economic stability during uncertain times. The government's actions aim to reassure citizens and maintain a stable environment that can handle any issues efficiently.\Furthermore, the minister spoke about the importance of effective communication in conveying economic messages to the public, recognizing the need for a clearer and more consistent approach to enhance public understanding. He emphasized the use of short videos and other communication strategies to explain complex economic issues to a broader audience. Balancing informative content with wider appeal is a key aspect of these efforts. The minister acknowledged that building public confidence and understanding of economic policies requires time and consistent effort. He expressed his expectation to spend approximately two months engaging with the public, explaining the policies, and building support for critical decisions. The aim is to foster a more informed and engaged citizenry that can contribute to economic stability. The success of economic initiatives depends on the ability to effectively communicate the rationale behind them. The government is committed to transparency and open dialogue with the public. Effective communication strategies are viewed as essential tools for navigating economic challenges and ensuring long-term prosperity. These communication plans are designed to strengthen the relationship between the government and the public during times of economic uncertainty





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Malaysia's Economy Minister Outlines WFH Policy, Addresses Energy Crisis ConcernsEconomy Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir clarifies the government's approach to the work-from-home policy, emphasizing its focus on maintaining productivity amidst the energy crisis. He also addresses concerns about potential supply disruptions and emphasizes the government's proactive measures to ensure economic stability and secure essential supplies.

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