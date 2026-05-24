West Ham United relegated from Premier League after 15 years

West Ham United were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday for the first time in 15 years despite a 3-0 home win over Leeds United.

West Ham United were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday for the first time in 15 years despite a 3-0 home win over Leeds United .

The hosts needed a victory with Tottenham Hotspur losing to stay up, having started the game two points behind their relegation rivals with a far inferior goal difference. West Ham were fortunate to be level when news of Spurs' first-half goal spread around the ground, quietening the London Stadium and leaving the Hammers reliant on an Everton comeback.

Jarrod Bowen doubled the lead with 10 minutes left to put the three points beyond doubt, prompting many fans to turn their attention to updates from Spurs' match across London. Substitute Callum Wilson added a fine third in added time, but it was in vain as Spurs' nervy win condemned West Ham to their first relegation since the 2010-11 season.

West Ham finished on 39 points from 38 games, the highest tally for a relegated team since Birmingham City and Blackpool went down with 39 points in 2010-11. The Hammers will look back on a dreadful start to the season, taking four points from their first nine games, as the cause of their demise. Coming three years after their Conference League triumph, the Hammers' problems stem from years of mismanagement and poor recruitment.

Fans put protests against the ownership to one side on Sunday until shortly after Castellanos' goal, when chants of 'sack the board' rang out from the stands. Top players are likely to depart over the summer, meaning West Ham may struggle to bounce straight back as they did after they last went down. Leeds finished 14th with 47 points in their first season back in the Premier League, having secured their top-flight status with relative ease.

The foundations are there for a bright future at Leeds United, according to coach Daniel Farke





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