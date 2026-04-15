West Asian Conflict Fuels Consumer Sector Cost Pressures Despite Strong Domestic Demand

MBSB Research maintains a positive outlook on Malaysia's consumer sector, but warns that rising costs stemming from the West Asian conflict, particularly in energy, logistics, and raw materials, could impact local industry margins. Despite these pressures, domestic demand remains robust, supported by controlled inflation and a low unemployment rate.

The threat of rising costs due to the West Asian conflict is now a primary concern for the consumer sector , even as domestic demand remains solid, bolstered by controlled inflation, according to MBSB Research. The research firm has reiterated its positive rating for the consumer sector but cautioned that external cost pressures related to energy, logistics, and raw materials could erode the profit margins of local industry players.

MBSB Research reported that retail sales in Malaysia experienced a year-on-year increase of 7.5 percent, reaching RM70.07 billion in February 2026, which reflects the resilient outlook for consumer demand. While there was a slight monthly moderation, cumulative retail spending for the first two months of 2026 grew by 6.8 percent to RM140.25 billion, the firm stated in its research note.

The growth in the sector was primarily driven by non-specialized stores, which saw a 10.4 percent year-on-year increase, followed by food and beverages (F&B) at 7.8 percent year-on-year, and other specialized stores at 7.4 percent year-on-year. Concurrently, the sector has been supported by a persistently low unemployment rate of 2.9 percent and a moderation in headline inflation to 1.4 percent, which has helped sustain household purchasing power.

MBSB Research, however, issued a warning that external cost pressures, particularly concerning energy and global supply chains, might begin to influence domestic inflation in the foreseeable future. The input cost trends for food and beverages present a mixed picture; while falling prices for cocoa, sugar, and coffee offer some cost relief, rising prices for crude palm oil (CPO) and resins are putting pressure on margins.

Furthermore, the research firm added that the cost of animal feed, such as soybeans and corn, has increased due to geopolitical pressures, thereby adding to the financial burden for chicken and egg producers. Nevertheless, the strengthening of the Malaysian Ringgit against the US Dollar has significantly helped in mitigating import costs. The monthly depreciation, however, indicates that uncertainty persists.

Consequently, MBSB Research maintains its positive view on the consumer sector, driven by stable domestic demand, government fiscal support, and the potential boost from tourism activities. The firm anticipates that margin pressures could escalate if the ongoing conflict leads to a sustained increase in oil prices, consequently raising costs for transportation, packaging, and fertilizers, as explained by the research.

The persistent geopolitical tensions in West Asia are casting a long shadow over the global economy, with significant implications for Malaysia's consumer sector. While domestic consumption has shown remarkable resilience, supported by a stable job market and manageable inflation, the specter of escalating operational costs looms large.

MBSB Research's latest assessment highlights that the indirect effects of this conflict are now becoming a more tangible threat than the internal economic factors. The supply chain disruptions, coupled with potential spikes in energy prices, could translate into higher prices for a wide array of goods and services that consumers rely on.

This is particularly concerning for industries that have a high reliance on imported raw materials or are sensitive to fuel costs. The research firm’s cautious optimism hinges on the ability of businesses to absorb or pass on these increased costs without significantly dampening consumer sentiment, which has been a key driver of economic growth thus far.

The forecast for continued strength in demand, supported by government policies and an anticipated rebound in tourism, provides a buffer, but the external cost environment remains a critical variable to monitor. The fluctuating exchange rate of the Ringgit also plays a dual role, offering some relief on imports while exposing domestic producers to the volatility of international markets.

The interconnectedness of global commodity markets means that even if some input costs decline, the overall inflationary impact from the West Asian situation could still be substantial, necessitating strategic adjustments from businesses and vigilant monitoring by policymakers.





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