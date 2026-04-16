West Asia Conflict Fuels Malaysia's Economic Concerns, Impacting Consumers and Businesses

Malaysia braces for economic ripple effects of the West Asia conflict, with rising diesel prices impacting businesses and households. Consumers are adjusting spending habits and entrepreneurs are preparing for potential price hikes.

The escalating conflict in West Asia has plunged the globe into an energy crisis , with Malaysia experiencing tangible repercussions across various sectors, most notably in agriculture and logistics. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has acknowledged the nation's relatively stable economic standing but cautioned that the prolonged geopolitical unrest will necessitate a considerable recovery period.

Concurrently, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has urged citizens to brace for potential economic disruptions and supply chain vulnerabilities should the West Asian conflict persist. The continuous rise in global oil prices, evidenced by the current diesel price of RM5.97 per litre, has prompted many Malaysians to anticipate a cascading effect of price increases on essential household goods and commodities. Rodzita Muyup, a 54-year-old entrepreneur who has dedicated a decade to providing homemade ice cream catering services, recently launched her Fried Ice Cream stall in Subang Bestari, Shah Alam. This venture was initiated as a strategy to diversify her family's income. While she has not yet encountered any price hikes in her ice cream supplies and ingredients, Rodzita expresses concern about future increases. She relies on bulk purchases for her ingredients, many of which are transported via diesel-powered lorries. Rodzita noted that historical patterns indicate a direct correlation between rising fuel prices and the cost of other goods, prompting her to adopt a state of readiness. She stated that even if ingredient costs were to rise between RM3 and RM5, she would endeavor to maintain her current pricing structure, accepting a reduced profit margin to alleviate the burden on her customers. In response to the current global economic climate, Rodzita and her family have proactively curtailed discretionary spending, including dining out at upscale restaurants. She draws a parallel between the current situation and the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, which led to business closures during the Movement Control Order. However, the pandemic also fostered a disciplined savings habit that she now leverages to navigate the present economic shifts. Retired teacher Nor’Ihsan Mohd Sharif, a 64-year-old from Klang, possesses a wealth of experience weathering economic downturns, including the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis. He observed that while fuel prices have historically increased during crises, the current spikes are unprecedented in their suddenness, with prices escalating almost overnight. Nor'Ihsan, who occasionally uses his 11-seater diesel multipurpose vehicle primarily to transport his son, afflicted with Transverse Myelitis, to medical appointments, shared his experience. Previously, his monthly diesel expenditure for the MPV was approximately RM150. This figure has now surged to nearly RM450 for the same volume of fuel due to the significant price increase. The impact extends to his grocery shopping habits. Nor'Ihsan now prioritizes purchasing only essential items, a departure from his previous ability to include occasional extras. He elaborated that their spending is now strictly confined to necessities to manage the current situation, with all non-essential purchases being temporarily postponed. His second son, Ahmad Baihaqi, a 32-year-old data management executive residing in Setia Alam with his wife, has maintained a consistently frugal approach to spending, particularly since his marriage two years ago. Baihaqi emphasized his practicality in choosing brands, stating that he is indifferent to brand names as long as the product serves its intended purpose. On a more positive note, Baihaqi highlighted the recent reduction in the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) to 2.75 per cent by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) in July of the previous year. He views this reduction as a significant benefit for homeowners like himself. He explained that the OPR decrease from 3 per cent last year has helped alleviate some of their financial obligations. Baihaqi concluded by noting the inherent uncertainty accompanying the current economic landscape, irrespective of prevailing circumstances. Linda D'cruz also reported that her family has adopted a more conservative spending approach since the onset of the global energy crisis, underscoring the critical importance of maintaining an emergency fund. And to sweeten the deal, sign up today using code VERSAMM10 with a minimum cash-in of RM100 and receive an additional FREE RM10. Terms and conditions apply





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