WCE Becomes First Highway in Malaysia to Fully Implement PayDirect

The West Coast Expressway (WCE) is now fully PayDirect enabled, offering seamless toll payments directly from TNG eWallet. This eliminates the need for physical reloading and provides a temporary credit line for users with insufficient balance.

The West Coast Expressway ( WCE ) has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first interstate highway in Malaysia to fully integrate the PayDirect toll payment system.

This innovative feature, now available across the operational sections of the WCE, promises a smoother and more convenient toll payment experience for commuters. PayDirect allows for seamless toll deductions directly from a user's TNG eWallet, eliminating the need to manually reload or worry about insufficient funds at toll plazas, provided there is a sufficient balance in the eWallet.

This advancement addresses a common pain point for highway users – the frustrating 'insufficient balance' scenario – and contributes to a more efficient traffic flow. Enabling PayDirect is a straightforward process. Users must first link their physical Touch 'n Go card to their TNG eWallet application. This is achieved by navigating to the 'Cards' section within the eWallet app and adding the existing TNG card.

Once linked, users need to access the settings for the linked card, typically represented by three dots, and ensure that the PayDirect feature is activated. Importantly, PayDirect is compatible with both direct TNG card payments and SmartTAG transactions, offering flexibility for users who prefer either method. A particularly helpful aspect of PayDirect is its temporary credit line feature.

For eligible users, if the TNG eWallet balance is temporarily insufficient to cover toll charges, PayDirect will extend a 24-hour credit line, allowing the journey to continue uninterrupted. This prevents delays and ensures a hassle-free experience.

However, users are responsible for settling the outstanding toll amount within this 24-hour window, which is automatically deducted upon reloading the eWallet. This feature is designed to provide convenience without encouraging irresponsible financial behavior. Currently, eight out of the eleven planned sections of the WCE are open to traffic. These include Sections 1, 2, 5, and 6 within the Selangor alignment, and Sections 8, 9, 10, and 11 in the Perak alignment.

The completion of Section 4, a 4.5km stretch connecting NKVE/FHR2 and Lebuhraya Pintas Selat Kelang Utara Barat 1 (NNKSB), was finalized late last year, but its official opening is still pending. The opening of Section 4 is anticipated to significantly alleviate congestion for motorists traveling from Petaling Jaya, Subang, Shah Alam, and Klang, particularly during peak hours. As a temporary solution while construction on Section 3 continues, a U-turn has been implemented to facilitate traffic flow.

The full completion of the WCE, with all eleven sections operational, will provide a crucial alternative route along the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia, enhancing connectivity and reducing travel times. The integration of PayDirect across the entire highway network will further solidify the WCE’s position as a technologically advanced and user-friendly transportation corridor.

The WCE’s adoption of PayDirect is a step towards a more modern and efficient toll collection system in Malaysia, paving the way for similar implementations on other highways in the future





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WCE Paydirect TNG Ewallet Toll Payment Highway Malaysia

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