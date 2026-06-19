Waymo Recalls Nearly 4,000 Driverless Cars After Incidents in Highway Construction Zones

Waymo, the US robotaxi leader, has recalled nearly 4,000 of its driverless cars after several incidents in which its robotaxis entered closed-off highway construction zones. The company has logged 13 incidents in total, with the remedy currently under development. Despite this, the company's cars continue to operate on other roads.

Waymo , the subsidiary of Google parent Alphabet and US robotaxi leader, has recalled nearly 4,000 of its driverless cars after several incidents in which its robotaxis entered closed-off highway construction zones .

The incidents occurred in April and May, with six of them happening near Phoenix, Arizona, and seven in the San Francisco Bay Area. According to the filing, the autonomous vehicle may enter and drive at speed in freeway construction zones due to inappropriately prioritising the avoidance of other freeway hazards and/or failing to recognise the construction zone, increasing the risk of a crash. The company has logged 13 incidents in total, with the remedy currently under development.

Despite this, the company's cars continue to operate on other roads. A Waymo spokesperson stated that the company identified an area of improvement regarding performance around freeway construction zones and voluntarily restricted freeway operations while making improvements. The company also proactively notified state and federal regulators and decided to file a voluntary software recall with NHTSA.

This is not the first time Waymo has recalled its vehicles, as the company recalled about 3,800 vehicles in May for driving onto flooded roads and more than 3,000 in December for illegal school bus passing in Austin, Texas. Waymo's cars have driven more than 170 million miles autonomously and claim 13 times fewer serious crashes than human drivers.

The company raised US$16bil in February and plans to launch in more than 20 cities in 2026, including London and Tokyo, in a global race that pits it against rivals including China's Apollo Go from Baidu





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