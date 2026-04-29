Watsons Malaysia: Your Go-To Destination for the Latest Beauty Trends

Discover the latest beauty must-haves at Watsons Malaysia, featuring viral products, new launches, and essential skincare, haircare, and makeup. From oil tints to powder sunscreens, find everything you need to elevate your beauty routine.

Watsons Malaysia remains a premier destination for beauty enthusiasts, offering a vast and diverse selection of products catering to every need and preference. From globally viral sensations to newly launched and hard-to-find items, Watsons consistently delivers a curated collection that keeps customers on the cutting edge of beauty trends.

The store’s extensive inventory encompasses makeup, haircare, and skincare, ensuring a comprehensive shopping experience for all. Recently, several standout products have garnered significant attention. A noteworthy addition is an oil tint designed to deliver a glossy, juicy finish, creating the illusion of hydrated and naturally plump lips. This product is particularly appealing to those who embrace the 'no makeup makeup' aesthetic, seeking a subtle yet impactful look.

Complementing this is a winged eyeliner formulated for smooth application and precise control, making it easier than ever to achieve a flawless winged look that lasts. For those drawn to playful and nostalgic aesthetics, the DAZZLE ME collection embodies the vibrant energy of Barbiecore while remaining versatile enough for everyday wear. Beyond color cosmetics, Watsons also excels in base products.

A new foundation promises a smoother skin texture, reduced cakiness, and long-lasting wear, even in challenging climates characterized by heat and humidity. Recognizing the importance of sun protection, Watsons offers a powder sunscreen that simplifies reapplication without disrupting makeup, effectively eliminating common excuses for skipping this crucial step in a skincare routine.

The focus extends beyond facial skincare, with a hydrating shower oil designed to leave skin feeling soft, smooth, and rejuvenated, mimicking the luxurious sensation of a spa treatment for daily use. Addressing concerns about hair health, Watsons provides a specialized shampoo formulated to strengthen hair strands from the root, coupled with an integrated tonic to minimize shedding over time. This holistic approach to haircare aims to promote long-term hair health and vitality.

Watsons understands that small changes can make a significant difference in one’s confidence and overall well-being. A well-chosen tint, a superior base product, or a more effective SPF lotion can instantly elevate one’s appearance and mood. The convenience of accessing these products is further enhanced by Watsons’ flexible shopping options, allowing customers to browse in-store or conveniently shop online.

Furthermore, Watsons continues to expand its offerings, recently highlighting the availability of over 5,000 J-Beauty and K-Beauty products at the new AINZ & TULPE store in Sunway 163 Mall. The brand also shares insights from industry figures, such as SNSD’s Tiffany, who recently revealed her everyday skincare routine and essential Eucerin products, providing customers with valuable inspiration and guidance.

Watsons consistently strives to provide not just products, but also a comprehensive beauty experience, empowering customers to look and feel their best. The commitment to quality, innovation, and customer convenience solidifies Watsons’ position as a leading beauty retailer in Malaysia





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Watsons Malaysia Beauty Products Skincare Makeup Haircare J-Beauty K-Beauty SPF Cosmetics

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