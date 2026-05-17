Watercolour Exhibition Celebrates Mount Kinabalu Through Diverse Artists' Perspectives

The Pameran Eksplorasi Karya Agung (EKA2025S) watercolour exhibition, held from Feb 13 to April 12, celebrated Mount Kinabalu through the perspectives of diverse artists. The exhibition aimed to encourage more Sabahans to express their identity through visual art, with the Sabah Cultural Board Chairman Datuk Abdul Azis Damsah highlighting that Mount Kinabalu represents identity, pride, and the soul of Sabah.

Kota Kinabalu: The Pameran Eksplorasi Karya Agung (EKA2025S) watercolour exhibition , celebrating Mount Kinabalu through the perspectives of diverse artists , concluded at the Sabah Art Gallery .

The exhibition aimed to encourage more Sabahans to express their identity through visual art, with the Sabah Cultural Board Chairman Datuk Abdul Azis Damsah highlighting that Mount Kinabalu represents identity, pride, and the soul of Sabah. Held from Feb 13 to April 12, EKA2025S was organised by the Persatuan Pelukis Seni Visual Sabah (PSVS) in collaboration with Sabah Art Gallery and Akademi Seni dan Teknologi Kreatif (ASTIF), with support from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the National Art Gallery





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Watercolour Exhibition Mount Kinabalu Diverse Artists Persatuan Pelukis Seni Visual Sabah Sabah Art Gallery Akademi Seni Dan Teknologi Kreatif Ministry Of Tourism Arts And Culture National Art Gallery

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