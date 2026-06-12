Waste-to-Energy Plants to Reduce Land Use and Generate Renewable Energy

The operation of three waste-to-energy (WTE) plants in Jeram, Kuala Selangor, and Tanjung Dua Belas, Kuala Langat, is expected to reduce land use for waste disposal by over 2,000 hectares.

The operation of three waste-to-energy (WTE) plants in Jeram, Kuala Selangor, and Tanjung Dua Belas, Kuala Langat, is expected to reduce land use for waste disposal by over 2,000 hectares.

In addition to the expected power generation of up to 90 megawatts (MW) to the national grid, the operation of the plants can also dispose of nearly 90% of domestic waste to be burned as a renewable energy source compared to conventional disposal. The Menteri Besar, Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, said that before this, almost 3,000 hectares of land were used for waste disposal purposes, but through WTE, sanitary landfills can be used for industrial waste management and scheduling.

He said that cumulatively, the three WTE plants are expected to be able to dispose of up to 5,500 metric tons of waste per day through collection in six main local authorities (PBTs) such as Shah Alam, Subang Jaya, Petaling Jaya, Bandar Diraja Klang, Kuala Selangor, and Ampang Jaya. The 809-hectare land (used land) can actually be converted to residential areas, economic development, commercial zones, or manufacturing areas, which is one of the efforts that need to be done to develop the economy.

So, that is the transition that is mentioned in the management of solid waste in Selangor from the management of the landfill site managed by the state government through Worldwide Holdings Berhad (WHB), we are moving towards more sustainable management with the latest technology such as WTE. The WTE 1 plant, which is one of the two plants built next to the Jeram landfill site, entered commercial operation on May 13 last year with the ability to dispose of up to 1,500 metric tons of solid waste per day to generate 26 MW of power.

The plant, which can generate power for 26,000 households, was built in 2023 as part of the renewable energy initiative and will operate for 30 years of concession in strategic state government investments through WHB. The clean energy facility will also transmit its generated power through an 8-kilometer 11-kilovolt (KV) transmission cable connected to the Bukit Kapar 132/33 KV main substation.

Meanwhile, the WTE 2 plant, which is built next to WTE 1, is still under construction and is expected to start operating as early as October this year. Amirudin in his press conference announced that compliance with environmental guidelines in the operation of WTE 1 will be directly monitored by the Department of Environment (DOE). We are subject to the DOE guidelines.

We always comply with the criteria set, and even the reporting that occurs on the screen (WTE 1 control center) is also directly broadcast under the management of DOE which knows about our operations. So, there are certain matters, for example, the burning of waste, preventing the release of toxic substances from spreading, dust escaping, and all of these are within our criteria and within a month after it operates, everything is in very good capacity, he explained.

In a separate development, he also announced the development of the proposed WTE Batu Arang project, which is still in the environmental impact assessment (EIA) stage





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