WASHINGTON - Secret Service Officers Shoot and Kill Suspect Who Fired at White House Checkpoint

Officers of the U.S. Secret Service have shot and killed a suspect who fired at a White House checkpoint, in a volatile incident on Saturday evening. The suspect was identified as an previously issued 'stay-away order' emotionally disturbed person.

WASHINGTON - Officers of the U.S. Secret Service shot and killed a suspect who fired at a White House checkpoint on Saturday evening, after the suspect had been shot at and possibly struck by gunfire himself.

The incident occurred when a person approached the 17th Street checkpoint and Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House, armed with a gun, and started shooting at officers. The Secret Service returned fire, shooting and killing the suspect. Bystander Julían Ayala was also struck by gunfire, but his current condition was not immediately available. According to law enforcement officials, the suspect was a previously issued 'stay-away order' and was identified as an emotionally disturbed person.

President Donald Trump was also at the White House during the incident. The Reuters journalist, Jana Winter, provided additional information regarding the incident, stating that the White House and Secret Service personnel were taking extra precautions as a result of the incident





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U.S. Secret Service White House Arrest Shot Killed Suspect Emotional Disturbance Stay-Away Order Incident Reported Suspect Shot At By-Stander Struck By Gunfire President Donald Trump Reuters Journalist Jana Winter

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