Warisan court STAR for KDM voters, but cross-party ties suggested for GE16? Warsan-STAR alliance speculated by official celebrations

With its weak performance in attracting Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) votes Warisan is trying to lure the electorate with political marriages that tap into the power networks of KDM-based parties including Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) while also seeking to build alliances with other parties in the government and opposition to enhance its chances in the upcoming general election (GE16). A Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) official has suggested that Warisan's strengthening ties with STAR may be part of its broader strategy to form an alliance in the future with other parties in the hope of garnering more votes from the KDM community.

An analyst believes Warisan is trying to court Jeffrey Kitingan ’s Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) to woo Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) voters a segment of the electorate Warisan still struggles to attract.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah's (UMS) Syahruddin Awang Ahmad said most KDM-based parties like Parti Bersatu Sabah Upko and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat are formally part of the Hajiji Noor state administration. Warisan really needs STAR and this is Shafie Apdal's strategy to penetrate parliamentary and state constituencies where the KDM community make up the majority he told FMT.

Warisan sees this as an opportunity to make STAR a strategic partner for the next general election (GE16) and future state assembly elections said Syahruddin. Kitingan the STAR president and former GRS deputy chairman was appointed chairman of the Sabah Agricultural Marketing Authority in April despite saying he would sit in the opposition. STAR's only other assemblyman Ishak Ayub is an assistant minister.

In the Sabah polls last November Warisan emerged as the party with the most number of seats with 25 but continued to lose out in KDM-majority areas. Shafie's party continued to dominate the east coast of Sabah and made major inroads in urban Chinese-majority seats as it wiped DAP out of the legislative assembly.

On the other hand GRS retained a good chunk of KDM support going on to form the Sabah government with the backing of Upko Pakatan Harapan Barisan Nasional and others. Speculation of a Warisan-STAR tie-up was sparked by Shafie's presence at a Kaamatan celebration in Keningau over the weekend.

The Warisan president was invited by Kitingan who is deputy president of the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association nonetheless Lee Kuok Tiung also of UMS said this should not be immediately interpreted as signs of a political cooperation for GE16 as the Kaamatan celebrations are not limited by partisan lines or political ideologies. Lee added that the recent speculation was largely influenced by online discussions over the apparent closeness between the Warisan and STAR presidents.

If both parties truly decide to form a political alliance in the future they will need the blessing of their respective grassroots he said





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Jeffrey Kitingan Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) Parti Bersatu Sabah Upko Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat

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