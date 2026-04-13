Warisan Calls for Sabah-Centric Downstream Energy Ambitions, Citing Sogip as Ideal Refinery Location

Warisan Vice President Datuk Junz Wong urges for Sabah to spearhead its downstream energy initiatives, highlighting Sogip as the prime location for a future oil refinery, citing its existing infrastructure, strategic location and potential for economic growth. The proposal aims to secure Sabah's economic future and benefit its residents.

Kota Kinabalu: Warisan Vice President Datuk Junz Wong has strongly advocated for Sabah to take the lead in its downstream energy ambitions, firmly positioning the Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park ( Sogip ) as the most strategically advantageous and ready platform for a future oil refinery . Wong's argument centers on Sabah 's existing robust infrastructure and established ecosystem, which are already equipped to support such a significant development.

He highlights the state's existing industrial base, crucial gas linkages, and phased port facilities as key advantages that make Sogip a natural and compelling choice for expansion within the energy sector. This approach would allow Sabah to fully capitalize on its own resources and secure its economic future, rather than relying on infrastructure located outside of the state, thus ensuring a fairer distribution of economic benefits. Wong emphasized that Sabah is not starting from scratch in this endeavor. Sogip, a specifically designed oil and gas industrial hub, already possesses the necessary capacity to accommodate large-scale downstream development. The Tanjung Aru Assemblyman noted that plans announced in February 2025 detail a proposed refinery in Sogip, projected to process up to 150,000 barrels of crude oil per day. Furthermore, these plans incorporate storage facilities with the capacity to hold up to three million cubic meters of crude oil and refined petroleum products. Sogip's strategic location, approximately 12 kilometers from Sipitang town and about 150 kilometers from Kota Kinabalu, adds to its appeal. Spanning over 5,500 acres, it is Sabah's first designated oil and gas and heavy industries industrial park, situated strategically along the deep waters of Brunei Bay. The global energy landscape, recently intensified by geopolitical tensions involving Iran, has further underscored the urgency of this initiative. Wong noted that the current energy crisis has exposed Malaysia's over-reliance on oil and gas infrastructure located far from Sabah, despite the State's significant contribution to national energy production. This emphasizes the need for Sabah to maintain control and benefit directly from its natural resources. Wong acknowledged previous proposals to locate the refinery in Labuan, but asserted that Sabah itself offers a more compelling and strategic alternative. He believes that the priority must be ensuring Sabah captures the full economic value of its resources. The focus is not simply on location but on guaranteeing Sabah's fair share of the profits. Wong stressed that any refinery initiative must be commercially viable, planned transparently, and designed to deliver tangible benefits to Sabahans. These benefits include job creation, fostering industrial growth, and increasing Sabah's active participation in the downstream value chain. He stated that for a long time, Sabah has been a major energy producer for the nation, yet it has remained largely excluded from the higher-value segments of the industry. This needs to change to ensure fairness and long-term economic resilience for the state. Wong urged the Federal Government to move beyond mere rhetoric and undertake a transparent feasibility study, with comprehensive engagement from the Sabah State Government and key industry stakeholders. The central question is not whether Sabah deserves downstream capacity, but whether there is the political will to make it happen within Sabah itself. This highlights the importance of political commitment in realizing Sabah's energy ambitions and ensuring its sustainable economic future





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Sabah Sogip Oil Refinery Downstream Energy Junz Wong

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